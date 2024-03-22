Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling is competing in the inaugural Conference USA Championship this weekend at the Colonial Lanes outside New Orleans. You’ll recall that Conference USA absorbed the old Southland Bowling League after last season. Vanderbilt is somehow the 4-seed in the event and will open with actual Conference USA member Louisiana Tech; the Commodores will play two matches today in the double-elimination event, with the first at 9:30 AM CT and the second at 2 PM CT. All matches are on ESPN+.

There is, uh, a whole lot going on today:

I’ve got an open thread coming for March Madness. Cole will have your women’s basketball game thread, Andrew has your baseball series preview coming. (When do the basketball player report cards start? That is one of life’s great mysteries.)

Bad Gambling Advice

Yale vs. Auburn (approx. 3:15 PM CT, TNT): Auburn -13, Under 140.5

Auburn -13, Under 140.5 Colorado vs. Florida (approx. 3:30 PM CT, TBS): Colorado +1.5, Under 158.5

Colorado +1.5, Under 158.5 Texas A&M vs. Nebraska (5:50 PM CT, TNT): Nebraska -1, Over 147.5

Nebraska -1, Over 147.5 Charleston vs. Alabama (6:35 PM CT, truTV): Charleston +9.5, Over 173

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Capitals (NHL Network)

7:00 PM: NBA: Cavaliers at Timberwolves (NBA TV)

9:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Michigan State 69, Mississippi State 51 ... Duquesne 71, BYU 67 ... Creighton 77, Akron 60 ... Arizona 85, Long Beach State 65 ... North Carolina 90, Wagner 62 ... Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 ... Oregon 87, South Carolina 73 ... Dayton 63, Nevada 60 ... Texas 56, Colorado State 44 ... Oakland 80, Kentucky 76 (LOL) ... Iowa State 82, South Dakota State 65 ... Gonzaga 86, McNeese 65 ... Tennessee 83, Saint Peter’s 49 ... NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 ... Washington State 66, Drake 61 ... Kansas 93, Samford 89.

NCAA Women’s Basketball: Arizona 69, Auburn 59 ... Holy Cross 72, UT Martin 45.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0 ... Texas A&M 6, Mississippi State 3.

NBA: Magic 121, Pelicans 106 ... Wizards 109, Kings 102 ... Rockets 127, Bulls 117 ... Bucks 115, Nets 108 ... Mavericks 113, Jazz 97 ... Nuggets 113, Knicks 100 ... Suns 128, Hawks 115.

NHL: Rangers 5, Bruins 2 ... Blues 5, Senators 2 ... Red Wings 6, Islanders 3 ... Devils 4, Jets 1 ... Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 ... Predators 3, Panthers 0 ... Oilers 8, Sabres 3 ... Canucks 4, Canadiens 1 ... Ducks 4, Blackhawks 0 ... Golden Knights 3, Kraken 1 ... Lightning 4, Sharks 1.