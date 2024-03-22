NCAA First Round: Baylor Bears

We won Wednesday (despite our third-quarter and last-minute efforts to blow it), thanks in big part to Sacha Washington scoring 16 on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbing 15 boards. Our defense gave Abbey Hsu trouble all game, plus we got lucky and she missed a few of the open shots she did manage to find. A big factor was certainly our size: they just couldn’t make the passes they needed around us, and even though they somehow won the rebounding battle, it never really felt that way in the stadium. The Lions snuck out to a 5-point lead in the first quarter relying on repeat backdoor cuts, but we figured it out and adjusted along the way throughout the game to match everything they threw at us. Our lead got to be as high as a 10 points at multiple points throughout the second half, before some late turnovers and fouls gave Columbia a chance. They just couldn’t capitalize, and so the Lions are out of the Dance and headed back to Manhattan. The Dores? Still dancing.

Today, we’re skipping from Lions straights to Bears. Baylor, the three-time national champion, is a different level of team than almost anyone we’ve played all year. LSU, South Carolina, and NC State are the only three teams we’ve played around that level or better, and we lost by a combined 48 points in those three games. It’s going to be tough, and we are probably going to lose, but I think there’s a few things we have going for us.

First, we beat Iowa State by 15 early in the year. The Cyclones, almost inarguably the best team we’ve beaten this season, would go on to beat Baylor by 3 in the regular season and by 5 in the conference tournament. Yeah, transitive wins aren’t hard-hitting analytics, but they’re fun and this time around they make us look good, so there you are.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic’s “Selection Sunday Reaction” episode clued me in on where to start with Baylor, and hit on it again in their article here. According to the “People Who Know Things”, Baylor struggles a lot against zone defense while Vanderbilt, as you’ve probably seen, runs a really solid zone defense. Our strength is their weakness. They also hinted that Baylor had a weak out-of-conference schedule and that’s true. Their non-conference SOS was 238th (Vanderbilt’s was 121st). They won big games, though, specifically against a ranked Utah in the second week of the season. It’s hard to take anything away from a 124-44 win over McNeese, but their in-conference schedule more than made up for their not-as-weak-as-the-numbers-say non-conference schedule. I’d put that aside.

The biggest real takeaways from everything I’ve seen, including Baylor’s write-up, is that this team is top 10 in 3P% allowed and top 20 in rebounding differential. That is huge in terms of controlling the game. We are going to have to lean on Sacha Washington and Jordyn Oliver to get it done closer to the basket, where the Bears do not limit shooting nearly as much but where they still come down with the ball plenty. Given we’re no slouch at limiting threes either, this game could get ugly. Whoever gets their hands on the ball more is probably going to be the winner, and sadly for us that is very likely to be a Baylor team who is favored by about 7 depending on where you look. Win or lose, it’s been a great season and I’m so excited for where this team is and where it’s headed in the years to come.

My phone is almost dead, and I can't find a place to charge it, but hopefully I'll see you in the comments!