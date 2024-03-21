Thursday Open Thread

While we wait for Vanderbilt to announce a new coach (no, I don’t have any updates on that, shut up), let’s all engage in the annual tradition of shitposting about the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here are today’s games.

(9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State (11:15 AM CT, CBS): Never bet against Tom Izzo in March.

(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU (11:40 AM, truTV): One of two games in the early window where one of the coaches will be done after the season. Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot got them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 and said “my work here is done.” They’ll probably lose to BYU.

(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton (12:30 PM CT, TNT): Officially, this is the uninteresting game in the early window. So it will probably be a three-point game in the final minute since I said that.

(15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona (1:00 PM CT, TBS): Long Beach State’s Dan Monson literally got fired prior to the Big West tournament, then won it and now gets to coach in the NCAA Tournament. Would guess he’s going to coach this game like “what are they gonna do, fire me?”

(16) Wagner vs. (1) North Carolina (1:45 PM CT, CBS): I have no idea how CBS picks the games they’re going to show, but North Carolina probably blasting a 16-seed is an interesting choice.

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) Southern Illinois (2:10 PM CT, truTV): No, I don’t have anything witty to say about this one. I am not 13 years old.

(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina (3:00 PM CT, TNT): I’m still stunned that South Carolina is not only in the tournament, but a 6-seed. They were picked to finish last in the SEC. I am sure this will not get brought up on the broadcast.

(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton (3:30 PM CT, TBS): The Mountain West got some serious disrespect.

(10) Colorado State vs. (7) Texas (5:50 PM CT, TNT): Do we recognize Texas as an SEC team? Might depend on whether they beat Colorado State or not.

(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky (6:10 PM CT, CBS): This is where I’m going to bounce and go to my kids’ soccer practice.

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga (6:25 PM CT, TBS): Will Wade isn’t going to be our basketball coach, shut up.

(15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State (6:35 PM CT, truTV): Jackrabbits!

(15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Tennessee (8:20 PM CT, TNT): Remember what happened the last time 15-seed Saint Peter’s played an SEC team?

(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech (8:40 PM CT, CBS): All the people in witness protection will be watching this one.

(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas (8:55 PM CT, TBS): There is a segment of the Vanderbilt fan base that wants Samford’s Bucky McMillan to be the next head coach, and while I don’t completely disagree with them (for instance, they’re more in touch with reality than the people who want Will Wade), it’s a bit of a reach, and also what kind of grown man goes by Bucky. Anyway, expect that to go up to 10 if Samford beats a gimpy Kansas team.

(10) The Drake vs. (7) Washington State (9:05 PM CT, truTV):