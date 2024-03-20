WBB First Four: Columbia Lions

We’re back in the Madness for the first time since 2014, and it feels good, even if we are the second-to-last team in the field facing off against Columbia for a spot in the Round of 64 on Friday. Athletics has quite a lot to say about this game (you can read what Columbia has to say here), and has a page set up for the whole tournament run however long or short it may end up, but I do think there’s more to think about going into this matchup. ESPN and the betting markets both have Columbia very slightly favored, but I don’t know if I really see it.

Starting with last year’s game, a long time ago between an eventual 12-19, 100-NET Commodore team and a 28-6, Top-50-in-NET Lions squad, we could beat this team in a tough game by 11. Now, only three total starters are returning from that game, Sacha Washington from Vandy and Abbey Hsu and Kitty Henderson from Columbia, but we are a much better team and the Lions have definitely slipped this season against a weaker schedule than in 2023. Really, in a vaccuum, it seems like the Lions deserved to be in way more last year than this year. Almost all their numbers were better last year than this year, too. Of course, last year doesn’t matter or we wouldn’t be playing this game, but it’s clear we’ve figured out this team before. Despite returning only two starters, about 56% of minutes played in the Ivy League Championship Game were by players who played in last year’s matchup, so there is a lot more carryover for the Lions than there is for the up-and-coming Commodores.

Looking at this year, Columbia actually already played two SEC matchups, one against Georgia (73-56, L) and Florida (83-81, L). We are 3-1 against Florida and Georgia this year, with a combined point differential of +26 over the two teams, and we very nearly came back against Florida in the SEC Tournament after a horrid middle section in that game. I did not run the numbers for the Ivy League like I did for the SEC earlier this year, but I think it’s safe to say that Columbia, while they actually do have a rather tall starting lineup, is not used to the size and speed of the SEC. We’re neither the tallest nor the fastest, but I think we have improved a lot as a team in part because of the competition we’ve played all season long. Our SOS is certainly better than Columbia’s, and 10-8 in Q1&2 is certainly better than 5-6. I just don’t know if the Lions have really been tested quite the way we have, and when they have been, I don’t think they’ve performed quite at our level either.

While I still don’t think Columbia should be favored in this matchup, they do score a lot. Like, top 25 in the country on 45% shooting a lot, and they’ve scored like that all year. Now, our defense has been phenomenal all year, and I think we’ll give fewer opportunities to Columbia to play their game than say, Dartmouth or Penn do, but Columbia just has more offense than we do. A massive part of that falls entirely on Ivy League Player of the Year Abbey Hsu. She hasn’t scored less than 10 points in a game all year, and is more often than not good for 20+ and at least 7 rebounds. She is an extremely dangerous player, and we almost certainly have to find a solution for her if we are going to win this game. We don’t have the offense to beat this team in a shootout, especially with 45%-from-the-field Abbey Hsu leading the charge, and if we miss shots like we sometimes have a tendency to do, we could get behind quickly.

The secret is likely going to be playing our absolute best defense, which has been our strength all game long. Columbia is no slouch on defense either with 63 points allowed per game (still only 4th-best in the Ivy), but we have allowed even fewer points than that against a tougher, higher-scoring schedule (that included BLOWOUTS at the hands of LSU and South Carolina). I think this game will very much be decided by how well our defense can contain their offense, specifically Abbey Hsu, and making enough shots to keep pace. I do think we’ll get the steals and turnovers necessary to play our game at our pace, and the Lions do have a bit of a tendency to foul, but if we have a poor shooting night I just don’t think there’s any way we can keep up with a Columbia team that is simply much more consistent in shooting than we are.

Regardless of what happens, hopefully it should be a fun game. I’m glad I’ll be here to watch it in person. Probably won’t update the thread much, and if we win I will almost certainly punt on the bowling postseason preview I had planned, but hopefully the Dores take care of business and keep on dancing.