Good morning.

The once-proud Vanderbilt women’s basketball program had a rough decade, but that’s over. The Commodores will play their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014 tonight, when they play Columbia in the First Four in Blacksburg, Virginia. Win that, and they’ll play Baylor on Friday. Game time is 8:00 PM CT on ESPNU. Cole will have your game thread.

Vanderbilt baseball won its 14th game in a row, 3-1 over Belmont on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Vanderbilt’s refusal to play gorilla ball seems like it probably fits well at an actual professional baseball park, I guess.

Men’s golf won the Pauma Valley Invitational, their fifth tournament title of the season. Lacrosse plays Xavier today at 2:00 PM CT, and apparently this game isn’t streaming anywhere?

In addition to the women’s basketball game thread tonight, I’ll have a general open thread. Remember, we’ve got the NIT tonight! And the (men’s) First Four!

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

All times Central.

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Celtics (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Capitals (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Warriors (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Wild at Kings (TNT)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Wagner 71, Howard 68 ... Colorado State 67, Virginia 42.

NBA: Magic 112, Hornets 92 ... Rockets 137, Wizards 114 ... Pelicans 104, Nets 91 ... Mavericks 113, Spurs 107 ... Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 112.

NHL: Bruins 6, Senators 2 ... Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 3 ... Devils 5, Penguins 2 ... Jets 4, Rangers 2 ... Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1 ... Avalanche 4, Blues 3 ... Predators 8, Sharks 2 ... Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 ... Canucks 3, Sabres 2 ... Lightning 5, Golden Knights 3 ... Wild 4, Ducks 0 ... Kings 6, Blackhawks 2.