Vanderbilt loses to LSU. Fighting frizzies at 11.

Well, after Vanderbilt beat Arkansas on Tuesday, would fan interest rebound? Lol no, it’s baseball season and also spring break.

View of the Vanderbilt student section 15 minutes before tip. pic.twitter.com/TgwFiAglZ2 — Andrew Wilf (@andrew_wilf) March 2, 2024

Anyway, Vanderbilt missed its first 12 three-point attempts, a statistic that is making C.M. Newton roll over in his grave. They trailed LSU 42-22 at halftime, lost 75-61, and as if to rub it in a bit Jordan Wright had 15 points and 7 boards for LSU.

There are two more games left in the regular season and one in the SEC Tournament. Y’all can fire him at any time.