Vanderbilt loses to LSU. Fighting frizzies at 11.

Just three more games.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt

Well, after Vanderbilt beat Arkansas on Tuesday, would fan interest rebound? Lol no, it’s baseball season and also spring break.

Anyway, Vanderbilt missed its first 12 three-point attempts, a statistic that is making C.M. Newton roll over in his grave. They trailed LSU 42-22 at halftime, lost 75-61, and as if to rub it in a bit Jordan Wright had 15 points and 7 boards for LSU.

There are two more games left in the regular season and one in the SEC Tournament. Y’all can fire him at any time.

