Saturday Evening Open Thread

All right, you’ve had game threads for baseball and basketball. Now it’s time for the open thread because... oh, right, the second round of the Division III basketball tournament is tonight, and we’re weirdos completely normal people. Here’s that schedule:

Or you can go be normal and watch Tennessee-Alabama, I guess. Bill Walton is calling UCLA-Washington State (6:00 PM, Pac-12 Network) and I’m really concerned that nothing has been announced about his future after the Conference of Champions goes away. He’s under contract to ESPN so he won’t be calling Big Ten games, so maybe they send him to Big 12 games? Or “ACC” games at Cal and Stanford? Speaking of, Clemson-Notre Dame is at 6:45 PM on the CW, because the ACC has the worst TV contract ever.

The late games tonight, at 9 PM: Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s on ESPN, Long Beach State-UC Irvine on ESPN2, Stephen F. Austin-Grand Canyon on ESPNU. No I don’t know who Grand Canyon’s coach is, why do you ask.