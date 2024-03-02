15-13 (7-8)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

91 (KenPom) March 2, 2024

2:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game (Affiliates)

8-20 (3-12)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

192 (KenPom)

Well, Vanderbilt won a basketball game on Tuesday night. It wasn’t pretty but they beat Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Now, LSU comes to town, and LSU’s men’s basketball team is lagging well behind every other program on campus in buying titles in the NIL era. This is a team that’s under .500 in the SEC, as opposed to the national title winning women’s basketball and baseball programs. They do have Jordan Wright, who I don’t think they bought from Vanderbilt, but who could absolutely make things very awkward for Jerry Stackhouse.

Anyway, have fun, expect to win.