Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Houston Fightin’ Ladies Who Go For Younger Men

The Diamond Dore offense sputtered early, but shone bright late with 2 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th, 3 in the 7th, and 1 in the stink 8th to build enough of a cushion for when Greysen Carter inevitably unraveled in his 4th inning on the mound, and we had to all collectively have our screaming pillows at the ready as the Dores went to the pen. Luckily, The Miller Green Preservation Society got us through it, but not without much biting of nails.

Oh, and as for the stars of the game?

#1. Alan Espinal:

Someone notify @NASA. Espi just launched a rocket to left field. pic.twitter.com/WQqFgL5M2B — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 2, 2024

#2. Silent Cal:

Highlights on highlights on highlights for @calvinhewett. pic.twitter.com/WX7ntxWGuG — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 2, 2024

#3. Cam “Camden z Bazin” Kozeal:

Kozeal ropes a double down the line pulling the #VandyBoys within one. pic.twitter.com/z5t4viuzLe — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 1, 2024

Why no RJ Austin? Well, though his bat was excellent (3-4 with a 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, and 1 RBI), his defensive decision making at 1st was truly horrid, as he let two batters reach base simply by not tossing the ball to the pitcher en route to 1st, and instead, thinking he could beat him to the bag (when it was painfully obvious he could not). He’s not good at the math of being a first baseman yet. We might want to consider playing him at a different position.

Now, onto the preview...

The Houston Fightin’ Ladies Who Go For Younger Men

‘24 Record: 6-3 (0-0 Big XII).

Them sassy real housewives of H-Town swept through a Binghamton garden party, beat Prarie View aTm by 26 runs, and then took 2 of 3 from Scott Brown’s old club, The St. John’s Johnny Cakes. If we were facing that team, I’d be a bit nervous. Of course, they then lost a pair of 7-8 games to UTSA and Texas State. Which Cougar Club will we face? Dr. Jekyll, or Mrs. Hyde Your Kids, as She’s on the Prowl Tonight?

Player to Watch: #33 Sr. RF Tre “Darcel Jones of the Jaguar News Team” Jones (.455/.514/.818 with 1 2B 1 3B 3 HR, 13 RBI, and 10-11 Steals). This is an interesting player, as his 10 steals indicate a speed demon, and yet his power numbers and spot in the lineup (usually 4th-6th) would point to a larger, less nimble human. Do the Cougs have a Rickey Henderson on their roster, and if so, how the hell did he make it past last year’s draft? No, deductive reasoning would point to this being an outlier w/r/t to either the power or speed numbers, so let’s look into his ‘23 season with Houston. Oh, yeah, it’s 2024, and every fucking player is a transfer.

Looks like Jones played his last two years in the Juco ranks at Texas A&M Corpus Christie (don’t try to translate that and force in our Aggie “aTm” joke, unless you want to make your catholic grandmother very sad). He was... excellent there? He might just be a diamond in the rough. Also, his bio says his grandfather played in the negro leagues, which is awesome (not awesome that they had to have said leagues due to racism, but... oh you know what I mean by that being awesome). Okay, yeah... watch out for this kid.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #4 Sr. LHP Antoine “Jean-Antoine” Jean (1-0; 0.90 ERA; 9.9 K/9). Yep, their hottest pitcher is the one we’ll face to start the game today. In fact, the Diamond Dores will face back-to-back Canadian hurlers for the... first time ever, maybe? Parlagi, I’m not even going to give that HW to you, as I can’t imagine how long that would take to find out. Years, maybe?

Anyway, the Diamond Dores mustn’t let Jean-Antoine-Val-Jean steal their figurative bread, even if he’s the softest throwing southpaw on the northpaw side of the border.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 11:05am CT on Space City Home Network

*No, I don’t know what that channel is, either, but Parlagi assures me it should stream from the Houston Astros Youtube Channel linked here.

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (0-0; 5.14 ERA; 15.43 K/9)

vs. H-Town #4 Sr. LHP Antoine “Jean-Antoine” Jean (1-0; 0.90 ERA; 9.9 K/9)

Based solely on the respective ERAs and K rates of both pitchers, it’s the battle of Big Armed Righty and Crafty Lefty we have come to loathe here at Anchor of Gold. Advantage: Houston Fightin’ Ladies Who Go For Younger Men, honestly. Simply put, until our bats prove they can handle a southpaw specialist’s stockpile of soft, softer, and softest, and until Bryce Cunningham can prove he can make it more than once through a lineup without them figuring him out, the edge has to go to the other team.

Luckily, said other team lost to Texas State yesterday afternoon, so we should be able to take them.

The Lineup

*Will update when posted.

See you in the comments.