Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball — it’s almost over, but today, former Commodore Jordan Wright is back in town... playing for LSU, who visits Memorial at 2:30 PM CT. Vanderbilt won’t be the 14-seed in the SEC Tournament in a couple of weeks after Tuesday night’s win at Arkansas, and that’s the nicest thing I can say about this basketball season.

Baseball beat Southwestern Louisiana 7-4 on Friday, with Alan Espinal coming up with the go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Commodores will play their second game of three at Minute Maid Park today at 11:05 AM against Houston. Have fun finding the stream, but it’s going to be the same place as it was on Friday.

Not a great day for the tennis teams: down in Tuscaloosa, the women lost 4-3 to Alabama; the men lost 6-1 to Kentucky. The lacrosse team hosts Kennesaw State today at noon CT on ESPN+.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 141-115-5 ATS, 138-117-4 totals

Florida at South Carolina (11:00 AM CT, ESPN/SEC Network): Florida +1.5, Over 145

Florida +1.5, Over 145 Arkansas at Kentucky (12:30 PM CT, CBS): Kentucky -14, Over 166.5

Kentucky -14, Over 166.5 LSU at Vanderbilt (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +2.5, Under 143.5

Vanderbilt +2.5, Under 143.5 Mississippi State at Auburn (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +9.5, Over 145.5

Mississippi State +9.5, Over 145.5 Texas A&M at Georgia (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +1.5, Under 146.5

Georgia +1.5, Under 146.5 Tennessee at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -2.5, Over 170.5

Alabama -2.5, Over 170.5 Ole Miss at Missouri (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +1, Under 146

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

11:30 AM: NHL: Jets at Hurricanes (NHL Network)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: NHL: Panthers at Red Wings (ABC)

4:00 PM: NBA: Jazz at Heat (NBA TV)

7:30 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Lakers (ABC)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 7, Lipscomb 4 ... Arkansas 5, Murray State 1 ... Tennessee 11, Bowling Green 1 ... Northern Kentucky 3, Missouri 1 ... Alabama 12, Indiana 0 ... Florida 7, Miami 3 ... Iowa 13, Ole Miss 7 ... Texas A&M 4, Arizona State 0 ... LSU 6, Texas 3.

NBA: Cavaliers 110, Pistons 100 ... 76ers 121, Hornets 114 ... Celtics 138, Mavericks 110 ... Warriors 120, Raptors 105 ... Trail Blazers 122, Grizzlies 92 ... Kings 124, Timberwolves 120 ... Pelicans 129, Pacers 102 ... Bucks 113, Bulls 97 ... Clippers 140, Wizards 115.

NHL: Coyotes 5, Senators 3 ... Capitals 5, Flyers 2 ... Ducks 4, Devils 3.