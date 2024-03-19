Tuesday Night Open Thread

Ah yes, most of you are probably watching the baseball game. For those of us who are sickos and are more interested in watching college basketball games that do not involve Vanderbilt (okay, okay, watching Vanderbilt basketball is the sickos thing to do), here’s your open thread for the two First Four games, the NIT, and the Lou Henson Bracket of the CIT, whatever the hell that is.

The First Four

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard (5:40 PM CT, truTV): “Howard Wagner” is the name of a 70-year-old investment banker. “Wagner Howard” is the name of an SEC baseball player.

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia (8:10 PM CT, truTV): Pretty much everybody agrees that Virginia shouldn’t be in the tournament, and pretty much everybody agrees that Colorado State is better than one of the last teams in. So of course this game will go down to the final possession. I briefly heard Niko Medved’s name connected to the Vanderbilt job and while that doesn’t appear to have gone anywhere since, I guess watch this game? The baseball game should be over by the time this one begins.

The NIT

North Texas at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network/ESPN+): One of the two automatic bids from the SEC thanks to Ole Miss deciding the NIT was beneath them.

Xavier at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): That’s right, the NCAA stopped giving automatic bids to mid-major regular season champions because they just had to have 16-17 Xavier play 17-16 Georgia. Who the hell is running this place, anyway?

Boston College at Providence (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU/ESPN+): Okay, maybe Providence should have been in? Why are two Big East teams playing each other in the first round of the NIT?

Cornell at Ohio State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): Did you know: two thirds of Bryce Drew’s assistant coaches when he was here are now Division I head coaches and one of them is the head coach at Ohio State and he had three NBA players on the roster after Darius Garland got hurt and all of that got him to 0-18 in the SEC and it continues to be common knowledge among national media types that Bryce Drew was wrongly fired.

South Florida at UCF (6:00 PM CT, ESPN+): Uh, sure, that’s not a conference game?

Richmond at Virginia Tech (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): Still, the good mid-major conference champs are still in this.

Minnesota at Butler (8:00 PM CT, ESPNU/ESPN+): Sure, whatever.

Kansas State at Iowa (8:00 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): Okay.

UC Irvine at Utah (10:00 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): ZOT ZOT ZOT. Hey, at least we haven’t heard Russell Turner’s name this time.

The CIT

Texas Southern at Tarleton State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN+): First off, kudos to the CIT for going with ESPN+ instead of making you subscribe to FloHoops. Second, hey look, a matchup of two failed SEC coaches! That’s right, Johnny Jones (who wasted a year of Ben Simmons at LSU) is the head coach at Texas Southern, and Billy Gillispie (who once lost by 41 points in Memorial Gym) is the head coach at Tarleton State. Well, technically he is. When I watched them in the WAC tournament last week, an assistant was coaching the team. Apparently Billy’s been having some health issues?

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8:00 PM CT, ESPN+): They’re also playing this one at Tarleton. No, I don’t know how the CIT actually works. Do the winners play each other at some point? Seriously, this is their website. They don’t even have an opponent listed for Norfolk State on Saturday! Is this going to be a WWE-style mystery opponent?