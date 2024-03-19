 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Jerry Stackhouse out as Vanderbilt's head coach, per reports

Anchor Drop, March 19, 2024: The madness begins

Not that we’re playing.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-City Scenes Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Am I being subtle about my preferences in Vanderbilt’s coaching search?)

March Madness opens tonight, and while Vanderbilt’s not playing... ah, hell, we’re all going to watch. Even though...

Also, this is the one week a year when you need to figure out how to find truTV.

Ah, hell, the NIT starts tonight, and also the CIT. The CIT, where you can find out what Johnny Jones and Billy Gillispie are up to (fielding teams that are playing each other in the CIT tonight!) I’ll have an open thread up later.

Vanderbilt baseball plays Belmont tonight at 6:00 PM CT at First Horizon Park; the game’s on SEC Network+.

Bad Gambling Advice

  • North Texas at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network/ESPN+): North Texas +2.5, Under 135.5
  • Xavier at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): Georgia -1.5, Over 152.5

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

  • 8:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Timberwolves (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NBA: Cavaliers 108, Pacers 103 ... Celtics 119, Pistons 94 ... 76ers 98, Heat 91 ... Bulls 110, Trail Blazers 107 ... Timberwolves 114, Jazz 104 ... Knicks 119, Warriors 112 ... Kings 121, Grizzlies 111 ... Lakers 136, Hawks 105.

NHL: Capitals 5. Flames 2 ... Sabres 6, Kraken 2.

