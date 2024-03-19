Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Am I being subtle about my preferences in Vanderbilt’s coaching search?)

March Madness opens tonight, and while Vanderbilt’s not playing... ah, hell, we’re all going to watch. Even though...

Every year there’s a NCAA Tournament game that causes casuals/NBA fans to complain about the play quality of college basketball



That singular game has never been easier to predict pic.twitter.com/S0XtxUyBJX — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) March 18, 2024

Also, this is the one week a year when you need to figure out how to find truTV.

Ah, hell, the NIT starts tonight, and also the CIT. The CIT, where you can find out what Johnny Jones and Billy Gillispie are up to (fielding teams that are playing each other in the CIT tonight!) I’ll have an open thread up later.

Vanderbilt baseball plays Belmont tonight at 6:00 PM CT at First Horizon Park; the game’s on SEC Network+.

Bad Gambling Advice

North Texas at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network/ESPN+): North Texas +2.5, Under 135.5

North Texas +2.5, Under 135.5 Xavier at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): Georgia -1.5, Over 152.5

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

8:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Timberwolves (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NBA: Cavaliers 108, Pacers 103 ... Celtics 119, Pistons 94 ... 76ers 98, Heat 91 ... Bulls 110, Trail Blazers 107 ... Timberwolves 114, Jazz 104 ... Knicks 119, Warriors 112 ... Kings 121, Grizzlies 111 ... Lakers 136, Hawks 105.

NHL: Capitals 5. Flames 2 ... Sabres 6, Kraken 2.