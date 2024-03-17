Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #5: Call For Submissions

*Note: I’ll be hiking, canoeing, and fishing for a few days, so I will not be able to answer this until Thursday night. This also means someone else will have to put up the Game Thread for Tuesday against Belmont.

What. A. Weekend. That’s the way you want to open SEC play. The Diamond Dores bludgeoned the Auburn War Tigers 11-1, 13-5, and had to come back Sunday, but did so with some stank on it, winning 9-6 and breaking out the brooms. We’ve won 13 straight, and are really coming together as a team in all facets.

We play Belmont on Tuesday at First Horizon Park and then travel to Columbia, South Cackalacky for a three game set against The Game Penises (who lost 2 games to 1 against Ole Piss this weekend).

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.