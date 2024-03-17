The wait is finally over! We’re headed to Blacksburg where we’ll be a 12-seed facing off against Columbia in the First Four on Wednesday at 8PM. The winner will take on Baylor in the Round of 64 on Friday at 5PM. Both games will be shown on ESPNU. Tickets go on sale Monday at 1PM. Athletics has a dedicated page with more information here.

We played eventual WNIT Runner-Up Columbia last season and upset them by 11. Right now, we are one spot over the Lions in NET (56 v. 57). More on the matchup to come.

As for how we ended up a 12, in the comments PhilipVU94 identified Richmond as the AQ team that jumped the bubble into the 10-spot when most projections had them much lower. That pushed us down a seed line while opening up an at-large slot for Columbia, making us the last two in.