Colin Smith to enter the transfer portal, per report

The second member of Vanderbilt’s 2023-24 men’s basketball team is entering the transfer portal:

NEWS: Vanderbilt sophomore forward Colin Smith plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports.



The former 4⭐️ recruit averaged 7.1 PTS and 6.6 REB this season, appearing in only six games due to injury.



Story: https://t.co/I6fufsFLZR pic.twitter.com/XuMsrUBEn0 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 17, 2024

We’d blame the coaching change, but the annual exodus to the transfer portal was a regular feature of the Jerry Stackhouse era. Stackhouse signed 14 high school players from 2019-22 and just two, Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence, played four years at Vanderbilt — and at this stage, only one more (Paul Lewis) is even still in the program, and we’ll see how long he lasts.

Smith showed promise as a freshman, as you’d expect from a four-star recruit, and then he appeared to regress early in the 2023-24 season before missing the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. I’m sure this won’t be the last transfer out of the Vanderbilt program; whoever the new coach is will have his work cut out for him to field a team next season.