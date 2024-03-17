Selection Sunday Open Thread

Five last bids to the NCAA Tournament to be decided. Really, three final bids will be decided today, because both the SEC and Big Ten finals feature two teams that are certainly in the tournament.

And then the other three...

Ivy League championship: Brown vs. Yale (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Brown is 12-17 and has made the tournament twice, ever, and one of those was the very first tournament ever played in 1939.

SEC championship: Florida va. Auburn (12:00 PM CT, ESPN): Both of these teams are solidly in the field; Florida last won the SEC tournament in 2014, Auburn in 2019.

Atlantic 10 championship: Duquesne vs. VCU (12:00 PM CT, CBS): Here’s regular NCAA Tournament participant VCU, facing Duquesne, which hasn’t been since 1977. I think we all know who to root for here.

American championship: Temple vs. UAB (2:15 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): Just barely over a week ago, the line on a Temple-UAB game went from 2 to 8, UAB won by 28, and some gambling integrity unit investigated because that wasn’t the first time the line had moved heavily against Temple and then Temple got blown out. Anyway, it’s spectacularly weird that they’ve now won four games in four days and could make the NCAA Tournament with a win today.

Big Ten championship: Wisconsin vs. Illinois (2:30 PM CT, CBS): The annual last game before the Selection Show, neither of these teams has anything to be concerned about.

NCAA Men’s Selection Show (5:00 PM CT, CBS): Not really of any concern to us, except as general college basketball fans.

NCAA Women’s Selection Show (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Is Vanderbilt in or out?