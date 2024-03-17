Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Auburn War Tigers

Saturday’s Three Stars:

#1. Alan Espinal

The emergence of Alan Espinal so far this season has been a huge story line for @VandyBoys. #Dores on the verge of locking up an impressive home series win over Auburn. https://t.co/8TsUErES6A — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 16, 2024

The senior catcher is having a Dom Keegan-esque senior season at the plate. Prior to this year, Espy was all (largely) untapped power potential, but this year, he’s a star. On the year, he’s batting .400/.500/.657 with 4 HR 6 2B and 20 RBI. All this while being a steady force behind the plate with a real MLB caliber arm. Though he’s only thrown out 20% of would be base stealers, the more telling number is that only 5 opposing baserunners have even attempted to swipe a bag on Espy. Today, with Futrell controlling the running game, and Espy’s cannon for an arm, running is straight lunacy. You likely will not even see an attempt.

As I said in the replies to the linked tweet above, he is playing his way into the upper rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, even as a senior. I would not be shocked if he’s offered north of $500K when it’s all said and done.

Oh, and he is currently hitting .750 in SEC play.

#2. RJ Austin

Stone Cold RJ had a defensive miscue at 1st that would lead to two unearned War Tiger runs by the end of the inning. This has been relatively common for him as he learns the position. What matters, though, is how he repeatedly atones for this at the plate. Here was how he led off the bottom of the 1st.

Big fly for 42 pic.twitter.com/fxz7KrIRX9 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 16, 2024

...he would go 3-4 with 3 R and 3 RBI on the day. Even with that error, his personal run production beat the entire War Tiger team. He’s not playing one of his natural positions (Chris Maldonado is out for the year with an injury), but he’s a star at the plate, and should figure out how to play the cold corner soon enough.

#3. Davis Diaz

Coming into the series, Diaz was hitting around .250, and was the only Diamond Dore hitter who was not locked in at the plate coming into SEC play.

Diaz drives one up the middle to put the #VandyBoys . pic.twitter.com/UXteuatpZ1 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 16, 2024

He finished the day 3-5 with 2 R 1 2B and 1 RBI—and raised his batting average to .275.

Though I still think Jayden Davis, our perfect little baseball boy, should be batting in the 2 hole in Diaz’s stead, Diaz de los Muertos has been seeing the ball great this weekend. His defense, as always, has been stellar.

On the Mound

Sunday 1:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (2-0; 3.68 ERA; 7.36 K/9)

vs. War Tigers #45 RS Jr. RHP Joseph “Not Long for the Sunday Starter Spot” Gonzalez (2-1; 8.38 ERA; 3.72 K/9)

The Future is coming off a complete game shutout against the Illinois State Fightin’ Kevins Stallings, fully atoning for his dud against Tejas—a game we would come back and win, at least. His counterpart? He couldn’t get out of the first inning against UConn, yielding 6 runs and recording only 2 outs before getting yanked. Though he gave the War Tigers a quality start in his first start against Eastern Kentucky, pay attention to the pattern.

2/17: 5 IP 2 H 1 R 3 BB 2 K

2/24: 4 IP 2 H 3 R 2 BB 2 K

3/2: 2/3 IP 4 H 6 R 1 BB 0 K

*Skipped in the rotation, as if the pattern held, he would yield 10 R in negative ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ IP.

3/17: Facing perhaps the hottest offense in baseball.

Advantage Diamond Dores.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.