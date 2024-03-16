Coaching Search Profile: Josh Schertz

Josh Schertz

Age: 48

Current job: Indiana State head coach

Previous jobs: Head coach at Lincoln Memorial; assistant coach at High Point, Queens, and Lynn

Career head coaching record: 397-107 (.788)

Career Division I head coaching record: 60-38 (.612)

NCAA Tournament appearances: 0 (Division I); 9 (Division II)

Vanderbilt has had a lot of success hiring coaches from the Missouri Valley Conference; both Eddie Fogler (Wichita State) and Kevin Stallings (Illinois State) won in that league before coming to Vanderbilt. So it makes sense that Vanderbilt would take a look at the guy who won the league this year, Indiana State’s Josh Schertz.

Indiana State might get into the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team after losing to Drake in the finals of Arch Madness, but either way, Schertz is a formidable candidate. Prior to his current three-year stint at Indiana State, Schertz spent 13 seasons as the head coach at Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tennessee, and won big there; we’re talking about nine NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 years (plus a 32-1 record in 2019-20, when the tournament was cancelled) and three Final Fours, with a runner-up finish in 2016.

At Indiana State, he’s taken the team from 11-20 in his first season to 28-6 this season, including a one-week stint in the AP Top 25 lest you think he’s merely coaching a good mid-major team. Indiana State has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for a total of 23 weeks in school history, and 22 of those were when Larry Bird was playing for them. So, yeah... impressive.

Why he’d be a good fit: Guys who win a lot at levels below Division I actually have a pretty good track record in Division I; both Bo Ryan (who won four national titles in Division III) and Bruce Pearl (a national title winner in Division II) fit this bill. (Though it does seem that hiring them directly to a Power 5 school doesn’t go well; see Kim Anderson at Missouri.) Coaching acumen translates even if you maybe have to figure out how to recruit the type of players you need to win at higher levels.

Why it wouldn’t work: A key distinction with Ryan and Pearl is that both were power-conference assistants, Ryan at Wisconsin and Pearl at Stanford and Iowa, before their sojourns into lower levels. Schertz has never worked at this level, even as an assistant.

Would he take the job? It really depends on who else is after him. Is Vanderbilt the best job he can get? What’s more, Indiana State’s top five scorers this season were all sophomores and juniors; he could elect to run it back at Indiana State and see what’s available next offseason.

Overall thoughts: Of the lists that have been circulating, Schertz might offer the best combination of upside (he’s been to Division II Final Fours) and floor (it’s hard to imagine a coach this accomplished being outright terrible at VU.) The more I look at it, he’d probably be my pick if Chris Mack isn’t available — what’s more, he can probably bring much of his roster with him from Indiana State.