Saturday College Basketball Schedule and Open Thread

I don’t really have much today. There’s a coaching search going on, but I’ve got nothing to report on it. Not that I have sources or anything. I’ll probably find out who the new coach is when you all do.
Anyway, Andrew can handle the baseball stuff. Here’s the basketball schedule for today, the final day before Selection Sunday and the day a lot of automatic bids get settled. By the way, I sure am glad that the NIT got rid of automatic bids for regular-season conference champions so that programs like Ole Miss and Indiana could reject bids.
NEWS | Chris Beard and Ole Miss reject NIT invitation, concluding 2023-24 season.— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) March 15, 2024
via @247Sports | #OleMiss https://t.co/dlU4P4fNKD
For those asking: Indiana plans to focus on recruiting at the conclusion of its season. Indiana does not plan on playing in the NIT. #iubb— Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) March 16, 2024
And people really thought Fox would threaten the NIT by setting up a loser’s bracket?
Anyway, here’s the college basketball on today.
- UMass Lowell at Vermont (10:00 AM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): We get things started bright and early with the America East championship game, where UMass Lowell has never been to the NCAA Tournament and Vermont seems to go every year (they’ve been two years in a row and nine times since 2003.)
- Brown vs. Princeton (10:00 AM CT, ESPNU/ESPN+): Mitch Henderson, Princeton’s coach, is vaguely getting named around the Vanderbilt job. Brown hasn’t been to the tournament since 1986. This is a semifinal.
- Wisconsin vs. Purdue (12:00 PM CT, CBS): The first Big Ten semifinal. I guess we get the games that aren’t for the championship out of the way early?
- Mississippi State vs. Auburn (12:00 PM CT, ESPN): ESPN is flexing a lot of games on its main networks to ESPN+ so you can watch either one, but notably not the SEC and ACC games. It’s like Greg Sankey is terrible for the sport.
- Delaware State vs. Howard (12:00 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): Howard is 17-16 and finished in a three-way tie for second in the MEAC. Delaware State is 15-17 and finished sixth. One of them will go to the NCAA Tournament. Almost certainly to Dayton.
- Saint Joseph’s vs. VCU (12:00 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): The top four seeds in the Atlantic 10 tournament are out before the semifinals, which is fun. Dayton is getting an at-large bid regardless, so this chaos killed a bubble team somewhere. Which may not be fun because it’s probably going to be Indiana State or something instead of, like, a ninth-place SEC team.
- Cornell vs. Yale (1:00 PM CT, ESPNews/ESPN+): I don’t really have any thoughts on the second Ivy League semifinal, except that if the Ivy League was just going to uninvite half the league to the conference tournament they... probably should have just stuck with giving the automatic bid to the regular season champ? What is this?
- UAB vs. South Florida (2:00 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): South Florida is the 1-seed in the American tournament and also has no chance at an at-large bid, while Florida Atlantic (the 2-seed) is a lock. Bid thievery doesn’t affect us, so we should root for it.
- Nebraska vs. Illinois (2:30 PM CT, CBS): Somehow this is the first time Nebraska has made the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament?
- St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne (2:30 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): Duquesne hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1977, so you should root for them.
- Texas A&M vs. Florida (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): Yeah, the top three seeds in the SEC Tournament are all gone with these two taking out two of them. Did anybody notice that at least one of those pretty obviously was mailing it in yesterday? The least they could do is give a shit, but then we live in a world where skipping out on the NIT is excused by national media because you gotta let guys get in the transfer portal as quickly as possible.
- Hampden-Sydney vs. Trine (3:00 PM CT, CBSSports.com): THE DIVISION III NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Temple vs. Florida Atlantic (4:30 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): THE BATTLE OF THE OWLS. Ahem — somehow there are three different teams in the AAC called the Owls? Rice is in the league too.
- Iowa State vs. Houston (5:00 PM CT, ESPN/ESPN+): The nightcap is all championship games, some of which have a bid on the line and some which (like this one) are between teams that are definitely in. Hell, Houston isn’t even playing for seeding, they’re locked in as a 1-seed.
- New Mexico vs. San Diego State (5:00 PM CT, CBS): New Mexico’s on the bubble, Joe Lunardi has them as the last team in — they might want to win the automatic bid just to be sure.
- Marquette vs. UConn (5:30 PM CT, FOX): Like Houston, UConn is locked in as a 1-seed. Marquette is like a 2- or 3-seed. The SEC teams in this position could have given a shit.
- Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield (6:30 PM CT, ESPNU/ESPN+): Fairfield hasn’t been to the tournament since 1997 and had an interim head coach all season.
- Kent State vs. Akron (6:30 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): Is it me or are these always the teams playing for the MAC title?
- NC State vs. North Carolina (7:30 PM CT, ESPN): NC State winning five games in five days to take a bid would be objectively hilarious.
- UTEP vs. Western Kentucky (7:30 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): These teams are in the same conference.
- Oregon vs. Colorado (8:00 PM CT, FOX): Oregon is another bid thief candidate. Colorado is probably in either way, but winning the auto bid gets them out of Dayton.
- Texas Southern vs. Grambling (8:30 PM CT, ESPNU/ESPN+): Grambling is still looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament, and they won’t have the NIT as a consolation prize, because we needed to let power conference teams turn down bids.
- Long Beach State vs. UC Davis (8:30 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): It’s sort of depressing to think that Ezra Manjon might’ve played in the NCAA Tournament if he just stayed at UC Davis. Meanwhile, Long Beach State has already announced that its coach is not being retained, so it would be fun if he got to make the tournament as a good ol’ fuck you to his soon-to-be-former employer.
- UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon (10:30 PM CT, ESPN2/ESPN+): Bryce Drew’s friends in the media are once again telling everyone that it was a massive injustice for us to fire him, look at what he’s doing at Grand Canyon, so it would be fun if the scammy, for-profit online university he coaches at faceplanted. Hell, Mike DeCourcy is pushing him as a candidate for the Michigan job and I would love it if they found out what going winless in their conference is like.
