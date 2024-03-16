Saturday College Basketball Schedule and Open Thread

I don’t really have much today. There’s a coaching search going on, but I’ve got nothing to report on it. Not that I have sources or anything. I’ll probably find out who the new coach is when you all do.

Anyway, Andrew can handle the baseball stuff. Here’s the basketball schedule for today, the final day before Selection Sunday and the day a lot of automatic bids get settled. By the way, I sure am glad that the NIT got rid of automatic bids for regular-season conference champions so that programs like Ole Miss and Indiana could reject bids.

NEWS | Chris Beard and Ole Miss reject NIT invitation, concluding 2023-24 season.



via @247Sports | #OleMiss https://t.co/dlU4P4fNKD — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) March 15, 2024

For those asking: Indiana plans to focus on recruiting at the conclusion of its season. Indiana does not plan on playing in the NIT. #iubb — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) March 16, 2024

And people really thought Fox would threaten the NIT by setting up a loser’s bracket?

Anyway, here’s the college basketball on today.