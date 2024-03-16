Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Auburn University War Tigers

Well that was fun. For all the War Tigers’ Chonky Boi Power bluster, Rev. Holton Heat and the Seiber Punk shut them down, collectively allowing only 1 run on 5 hits. Our bats, however, were alive and kicking. 11 runs on 13 hits. You know things are going well when you don’t even notice the 8 guys left on base.

Today, we turn to the Big Righty. Bryce Cunningham, do what you did in your last two starts (please and thank you).

Oh, and as for the stars of the game?

#1. Carter Holton

Our Friday Ace continued to pitch like one, and, honestly, could have completed this game had Brownie let him stay out there for the 8th. He picked up his 3rd win and put up the following line: 7 IP 4 H 1 R 1 BB 9 K in 94 pitches (68 strikes). Straight gas, homey.

#2. Jayden Davis

Our perfect little baseball boy NEEDS to be our #2 hitter, and this has been so brutally obvious all year. Not only does he do all the little things right, but his impeccable bat control could allow us to put on the hit and run play and open every game with runners on 1st and 3rd (provided Austin reached). Oh, and he’s no gimmick guy, either. While we were a little worried about how he would fare once we jumped from his competition last year at Samford and this year during OOC play (which is basically the same level), he completely dominated The War Tigers Friday Ace Chase Catsup, spraying spicy mustard balls all over the field to the tune of 4-5 with 3 R and 2 RBI. Oh, and one of them was the triple that eventually iced this one (after he scored on a WP) posted above. (Kisses Davis on the forehead before tucking him in.)

#3. Jonathan Vastine

404 ft | ☄️106 mph https://t.co/deFLEra2hX — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 15, 2024

Sure, he only went 1-4, but that one... what a super-charged beauty of a Ken Griffey Jr. swing that 3 run Donger was.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (2-0; 2.61 ERA; 13.50 K/9)

vs. War Tigers #24 Jr. LHP Carson “Carnac Powers” Myers (1-1; 3.63 ERA; 6.75 K/9)

A pitch to contact lefty? That heater better not be lukewarm...

The Lineup

See you in the comments.