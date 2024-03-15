Lee Dort to enter the transfer portal

I am almost positive that this will not be the last Vanderbilt basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. This is also the least surprising entry.

Vanderbilt big man Lee Dort will enter the transfer portal and will have 3 years to play, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2024

You might notice that the header photo is of Dort playing in the 2023 SEC Tournament. That’s the most recent photo of him that we have, because Dort played seven minutes all season in 2023-24. Not averaged seven minutes a game, seven minutes all season. Dort missed the first four games of the season with an injury, played seven minutes against NC State in Las Vegas, was a DNP against Arizona State the next day for unspecified reasons — and then, he got arrested on a felony domestic assault charge after the team got back to Nashville. And that was it for his season.

That he’s entering the portal is unsurprising, but Vanderbilt is now down to two players left from the 2022 class. That five-man class was supposed to change the trajectory of Jerry Stackhouse’s tenure; instead, three of the five players are now gone and so is the coach who recruited them.