Series Preview: vs. The Auburn University War Tigers

The #18 Auburn University War Tigers

‘24 Record: 13-3 (0-0 SEC).

The War Tigers don’t have a slugging Italian husky boy transfer this year, but they do have an old Natty Light can filled with tobacco spit the 3rd highest HR total in the SEC (35) and a 13-3 #18 ranked team going into conference play. If you remove the Dongers, Auburn doesn’t really hit all that well—they are 2nd to last in the conference with only 147 hits. They also didn’t challenge themselves that much in OOC play, as other than a three game OOC Tourney in Jacksonville, they’ve played series against Eastern Kentucky, UConn, and Austin Peay. Their best win has been a 7-5 one off against Iowa, and their toughest competition was a 6-4 loss to the UVA Happy Papis. In addition to that Wahoo loss, they’ve dropped one of three to UConn and Austin Peay—the latter being hilarious. They’re a mid-pack SEC team, and we should be glad to have home field advantage, what with Lil’ Maldo out for the year, The Duke possibly out for the year, and Cam Kozeal unlikely to play in this series.

Player to Watch: You had better mind your Ps and Qs around #21 Sr. OF Mason “Miss Manners” Maners (.388/.530/.735 with 4 2B 2 3B 3 HR and 7 RBI). Also, beware of # 18 So. C Irish Ike Irish and #26 RS Jr. IF Cooper “The Mick“ McMurray and their co-team leading 6 Dongers, as this series starts on the Ides of March and ends on St. Patrick’s Day. Sláinte.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #38 Jr. RHP Conner “McAdam’s Rib” McBride (3-0; 2.41 ERA; 7.23 K/9). The McDonald’s Value Wife won’t miss many bats, but he pitches to contact and lets the defense do its jerb. He has an impressive .185 B/Avg and an even more impressive 4 BB in 18 & 2⁄ 3 IP. If he was a southpaw, I’d be worried. If he wasn’t their Mid-Week starter, having pitched already this week against Troy, I’d give a shit. So... umm... I guess we lucked out on that one. Keep your eye out for Chase “Catsup” Alsup, then, I guess.

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (2-0; 5.00 ERA; 15.00 K/9)

vs. War Tigers #46 Sr. RHP Chase “Catsup” Alsup (1-0; 5.30 ERA; 11.09 K/9)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.