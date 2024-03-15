Coaching Search Profile: Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith

Age: 54

Current job: Washington State head coach (since 2019)

Previous jobs: Head coach at Columbia and San Francisco; assistant coach at Saint Mary’s, Air Force, and San Diego

Career head coaching record: 257-191 (.574)

NCAA Tournament appearances: 0

Yesterday, we profiled Chris Mack — who seems like an obvious candidate for the Vanderbilt job for a lot of reasons. Today, I’m going to start moving into some other names that are actually getting dropped on Twitter as potential targets.

Let’s start with Kyle Smith, the Washington State head coach. Smith seems like the kind of guy who checks a lot of boxes for Vanderbilt: he has experience as the head coach at a peer institution (Columbia, though Columbia probably doesn’t consider Vanderbilt a “peer institution” if we’re being honest with ourselves), and he has a pretty good record as a head coach. He’s also one of those guys who’s really respected in the coaching community for his ability to win with less-talented teams. Smith is about to make the NCAA Tournament (and nearly won the Pac-12 in its final season) with a team that starts an unheralded freshman, transfers from Idaho and Division II Sonoma State, a JUCO, and a guy from North Macedonia.

Smith’s overall record isn’t the most impressive, and prior to this year he’d never made the NCAA Tournament in 13 seasons as a head coach — but a lot of that has to do with where, exactly, he’s been coaching. Washington State has made the NCAA Tournament six times ever; Kelvin Sampson had a .500 record and made it once in seven years. Columbia last made the NCAA Tournament in 1968. San Francisco isn’t a hard job, but it does play in a conference dominated by Gonzaga.

But I don’t know if Vanderbilt can sell the resume to its fans.

Why he’d be a good fit: He’s one of those guys who’s completely comfortable at private, academic-oriented schools. Look at the resume: he was the head coach at Columbia, and he served as an assistant at Air Force. In fact, prior to the Washington State gig, he’d spent his entire coaching career at private schools. (Okay, the Air Force Academy isn’t private. Shut up. He was there for a year.) He also played at Hamilton College.

Why it wouldn’t work: Aside from the Columbia gig, he’s spent his entire career on the West Coast. Could he develop the recruiting connections necessary to get talent to Vanderbilt?

Would he take the job? Smith is probably looking to move from Washington State, in part because the Cougars’ conference future is uncertain. But it’s not clear that he would take the Vanderbilt job — Stanford just opened up, and it seems like he’d probably prefer that one.

Overall thoughts: I think Smith probably has the highest floor of any of the non-Mack candidates for the job, and let’s be blunt — this is a hire where the floor matters a lot. You can’t screw up this hire, and while Smith is unsexy and probably doesn’t have a high ceiling, we also have a pretty good idea that we wouldn’t have to watch this shit again with him at the helm. I would be fine with this hire.

I would not be fine with having to repeatedly explain to Anchor of Gold readers why this is a good hire.