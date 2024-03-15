Friday College Basketball Schedule and Open Thread

The bad news about Friday of Champ Week is that, with most of the leagues getting into the semifinal round save for the handful of conferences that play their championship game on Sunday, there’s less basketball. The good news is that CBS Sports Network has spread out some semifinals in mid-major leagues to give us some variety in the afternoon, so at least there’s that.

Also, the Division II tournament tips off today. I’m just going to link the bracket because I’m pretty sure all of these games are behind a paywall on the NCAA’s website.