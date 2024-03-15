Friday College Basketball Schedule and Open Thread

The bad news about Friday of Champ Week is that, with most of the leagues getting into the semifinal round save for the handful of conferences that play their championship game on Sunday, there’s less basketball. The good news is that CBS Sports Network has spread out some semifinals in mid-major leagues to give us some variety in the afternoon, so at least there’s that.
Also, the Division II tournament tips off today. I’m just going to link the bracket because I’m pretty sure all of these games are behind a paywall on the NCAA’s website.
- 11:00 AM: Big Ten: Michigan State vs. Purdue (BTN)
- 11:30 AM: CUSA: UTEP vs. Sam Houston State (CBS Sports Network)
- 12:00 PM: SEC: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (ESPN)
- 12:00 PM: American: East Carolina vs. South Florida (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 1:30 PM: Big Ten: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern (BTN)
- 2:00 PM: SWAC: Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling (ESPN+)
- 2:00 PM: CUSA: Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky (CBS Sports Network)
- 2:30 PM: SEC: South Carolina vs. Auburn (ESPN)
- 2:30 PM: American: Wichita State vs. UAB (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 4:00 PM: MAC: Kent State vs. Bowling Green (CBS Sports Network)
- 4:30 PM: Big East: St. John’s vs. UConn (FOX)
- 5:00 PM: MEAC: Howard vs. Norfolk State (ESPN+)
- 5:30 PM: Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Illinois (BTN)
- 5:30 PM: MAAC: Saint Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac (ESPNews/ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: ACC: Pitt vs. North Carolina (ESPN)
- 6:00 PM: Big 12: Texas Tech vs. Houston (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: SEC: Texas A&M vs. Kentucky (SEC Network)
- 6:00 PM: American: North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic (ESPNU/ESPN+)
- 6:30 PM: MAC: Ohio vs. Akron (CBS Sports Network)
- 7:00 PM: Pac-12: Oregon vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
- 7:00 PM: Big East: Providence vs. Marquette (FS1)
- 7:30 PM: MEAC: Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central (ESPN+)
- 8:00 PM: Big Ten: Indiana vs. Nebraska (BTN)
- 8:00 PM: MAAC: Marist vs. Fairfield (ESPNews/ESPN+)
- 8:00 PM: Big West: Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine (ESPN+)
- 8:00 PM: WAC: Seattle vs. Grand Canyon (ESPN+)
- 8:30 PM: American: Temple vs. Charlotte (ESPNU/ESPN+)
- 8:30 PM: ACC: NC State vs. Virginia (ESPN2)
- 8:30 PM: Big 12: Baylor vs. Iowa State (ESPN/ESPN+)
- 8:30 PM: SEC: Florida vs. Alabama (SEC Network)
- 8:30 PM: SWAC: Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern (ESPN+)
- 8:30 PM: Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Utah State (CBS Sports Network)
- 9:30 PM: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Washington State (FS1)
- 10:30 PM: Big West; Hawaii vs. UC Davis (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 10:30 PM: WAC: UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State (ESPNU/ESPN+)
- 11:00 PM: Mountain West: Colorado State vs. New Mexico (CBS Sports Network)
