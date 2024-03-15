Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

As we continue to process the news of what’s officially termed a mutual parting of ways between Vanderbilt and Jerry Stackhouse, well, we have bowling back this weekend to distract us. Vanderbilt hosts the Music City Classic starting today at the Smyrna Bowling Center, and action will be streaming on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Baseball opens SEC play today, too, hosting Auburn tonight at 6:00 PM CT on SEC Network+. The Commodores come into SEC play with a 15-3 record and a ten-game winning streak, which includes a sweep of the Astros Foundation College Classic and Tuesday’s 13-5 win over Indiana.

Both tennis teams are in action today, as well. The women’s team hosts Ole Miss at 3 PM CT in its SEC home opener; at the same time, the men’s team is at Mississippi State.

Bad Gambling Advice

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (12:00 PM CT, ESPN): Mississippi State +10, Under 142.5

Mississippi State +10, Under 142.5 South Carolina vs. Auburn (approx. 2:30 PM CT, ESPN): South Carolina +7.5, Over 142.5

South Carolina +7.5, Over 142.5 Texas A&M vs. Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -5, Over 159

Kentucky -5, Over 159 Florida vs. Alabama (approx. 8:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida +4, Over 172.5

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: THE PLAYERS Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Hornets (NBA TV)

7:30 PM: NHL: Kings at Blackhawks (NHL Network)

8:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Jazz (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State 70, LSU 60 ... South Carolina 80, Arkansas 66 ... Texas A&M 80, Ole Miss 71 ... Florida 85, Georgia 80.

NBA: Celtics 127, Suns 112 ... Clippers 126, Bulls 111 ... Rockets 135, Wizards 119 ... Bucks 114, 76ers 105 ... Thunder 126, Mavericks 119 ... Knicks 105, Trail Blazers 93.

NHL: Sabres 4, Islanders 0 ... Bruins 2, Canadiens 1 ... Coyotes 4, Red Wings 1 ... Lightning 6, Rangers 3 ... Penguins 6, Sharks 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Panthers 0 ... Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2 ... Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 2 ... Devils 6, Stars 2 ... Wild 2, Ducks 0 ... Flames 4, Golden Knights 1 ... Capitals 2, Kraken 1.