Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #4: Answers to Your Questions

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

How small is the bullpen’s circle of trust right now? Starters going 110+ pitches isn’t sustainable.... but like no one in the bullpen can get outs.

Let’s just say Corbs has likely told the veteran relievers, “I have nipples, Greg. Can you milk me?”

The bullpen is quite literally our only Achilles’ heel this year. There is a world of talent there, but the execution has not been what we’ve come to expect. Put a Nick Maldonado, Tyler Brown, Hayden Stone (pre-injury version), Casey Weathers, or hell, even soft-tossing sidewinder Brian Miller on this roster, and I’m thinking Omaha for sure.

Of course, we do have the solution currently on our roster. If Corbs wants, about mid-way through SEC play, if not sooner, he could move fireballer Greysen Carter to the closer role and use him twice on every weekend. I’d do it right now, to be honest, as we need that stopper in the back end to stabilize the rest. Make Carter the closer and now Ryan Ginther is your fireman and L-L demon-pitcher. It’s the solution. Let’s just see if they agree with me.

Question from Nova_Dore:

Vandy Boys are scoring almost a run per inning. Is it because a) Cobs isn’t coaching 3rd, b) the team is being more aggressive than a 16-year-old boy on prom night, or c) the sports gods are trying to make up for the football and basketball seasons?

Oh it’s 100% option B. Astronaut Mike Baxter’s approach—and hence the team’s—at the plate is so much better than what it has been in previous years. Why recruit elite talent if they’re not out there hunting heaters and hanging curves? It’s baseball season, and we’ve all got our hunting licenses now. The literal only Diamond Dore coach on our hot seat was Astronaut Mike Baxter. I’d say that has cooled to room temperature.

Question from Jessecuster44:

Am I allowed to be happy or should I worry about: 1) SEC Play, 2) Candice ruining things, 3) The Coral V?

First, Corbs and the baseball program are an Athletic Department ecosystem within themselves. Honestly, current and past ADs (and even when we did not have an Athletic Director due to the evil E. Gordon Gee—the “E.” stands for Evil, you know) have completely left him alone. He funds it, he runs it, and the only person he answers to is Maggie.

You can be happy.

Question from ColeSullivanVU22:

Are we good?

Good? Ah-ah-ah/Ah-ah-ah-ah!

In other words, yes. Like I said at the beginning of the year, this is a top 10 to top 15 team. We’re average Vanderbilt baseball team under the Corbin era good. With Kozeal looking like a Veteran All-SEC 3 hole hitter, Jayden Davis as the ultimate “does everything right all the time” guy, and a starting rotation that’s rounding into dominant form, we can go to Omaha. With there being no dominant team in college baseball, like The Gumbo Bengals were last year, we can even win the damned thing.

Of course, there are 10-15 other teams I could say the same thing about. And before you “...but Wake Forest” me, no (hits reader with rolled up newspaper). No. Bad reader. No.

Question from UncleMorti:

Who do you think is the next Vandy Boy to make it to The Show this year? I am leaning toward a very tall man named Spencer Jones.

The university site has the following players listed as being in Triple A.

Triple-A

Ben Bowden (2014-16) – Philadelphia Phillies, Lehigh Valley IronPigs – Stats

Tyler Ferguson (2013-15) – Arizona Diamondbacks, Reno Aces – Stats

Connor Kaiser (2016-18) – Colorado Rockies, Albuquerque Isotopes – Stats

Jack Leiter (2020-21) – Texas Rangers, Round Rock Express – Stats

Austin Martin (2018-20) – Minnesota Twins, St. Paul Saints – Stats

Matt Ruppenthal (2015-17) – Houston Astros, Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Stats

Stephen Scott (2016-19) – Boston Red Sox, Worcester Red Sox – Stats

Collin Snider (2015-17) – Kansas City Royals, Omaha Storm Chasers – Stats

Will Toffey (2015-17) – Philadelphia Phillies, Lehigh Valley IronPigs – Stats

Of course, that list is also not currently accurate. Ben Bowden, for instance, is in the Braves system now. Still, this gives us a pretty good list of people potentially knocking at the door, if only for relief pitching or bench utility man roles.

Though Spencer Jones is the next Vanderbilt alum star—he can be an All-Star within a few years, I would think—he played for the High A Hudson Valley Renegades last year. If he’s in the Majors even next year, that’s optimistic.

Also, many on that list have appeared in the majors. Is this question about who will make a brief appearance, but be sent down, or who might stick with an MLB roster all year? Because if it’s the latter, I’ll go with Austin Martin in Minnesota or Collin Snider in the Seattle bullpen. If it’s the former, I could see Jack Leiter getting called up mid-season, as the World Champion Texans are much stronger in the lineup than the rotation. There are many Rangers fans calling The Firestarter a bust, but I cannot fathom that the Jack Leiter we saw completely dominate college baseball will not be at least a useful MLB starter. If I was a MLB GM, I’d try my damnedest to see if the Rangers org views him as a distressed asset and scoop him up for pennies on the dollar. For example, Dave Dombrowski, if you’re listening...

Oh, and another one to keep an eye out for is Jake Eder. Though the White Sox have already optioned him to AAA, I could see him cracking that dreck of a starting rotation they have, and sticking all year (if his arm stays healthy).

Question from AspenVU:

What does Corbs do with his new found free time sitting in the dugout, instead of coaching 3rd base?

I’ll cede my time to the distinguished Dr, Rumack from Airplane:

“But the other two pilots... they’re just fine. They’re at the controls flying the plane... free to pursue a life of religious fulfilment.”

Actually, on second thought, it’s Corbs. He’s in the dugout checking each and every player’s teeth for evidence of improper brushing.

Question(s) from WestEndMayhem, Emory Dore, & VU1970:

If the Mafia’s going rate to fix a Vandy football game is $300k, what’s a fair rate for throwing a Vandy baseball game?

&

I thought Mo said it was related to prop bets. If so, what prop bets would you view as easiest to “fix” in baseball or football?

&

How much under-the-table money did it take to topple the Star-V and replace it with the Coral Bloat.

I was so beyond confused by all of these questions until someone alerted me to that really weird Tennessean article about Mo Hasan. I’ll link to it so you can be less confused by these questions, as well.

This is a baseball mail bag, though, so you’ll have to address all of these questions to former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon. As that story reminds us, no one bets on college baseball. If they did attempt to throw a game, theirs would be the literal only big money bets on said game, and all involved would be immediately caught.

Question from Nove_Dore:

Is basketball so bad we haevn’t seen a Basketball Mail Bag in forever?

Yes.