Vanderbilt men’s basketball season ended last night with a 9-23 record in spite of Ezra Manjon’s heroics — the senior had 29 points and a floater in the lane at the buzzer to send the game to overtime — as the Commodores lost 90-85 to Arkansas in the first round of the SEC Tournament. I posted my final thoughts on the season last night and let’s just say that last night should have been Jerry Stackhouse’s final game at Vanderbilt.

It certainly didn’t sound like Stackhouse thinks he deserves another year in last night’s press conference, either. Joe Rexrode called for him to be fired last night.

The negativity that surrounds the program now is difficult to overcome — this kind of reminds me of Butch Jones and Tennessee football as the 2017 season gradually turned into a disaster that cost him his job. Winning can overcome it, and I believe it’s possible as of this writing that Stackhouse will get another year. I know if he does he will be armed with significant funds in the Anchor Impact collective to go shopping for better players in the transfer portal. But see, a new coach would have the benefit of that money as well. Ideally, a coach who is better at evaluating and landing high school prospects, which remains the lifeblood of this sport.

Anyway, back to enjoying college basketball, hopefully. Another open thread coming today for those of you who, like me, are looking to be unproductive at work.

Vanderbilt lacrosse beat Mercer 13-9 on Wednesday. Bowling returns tomorrow. Hail Pinman.

Bad Gambling Advice

Mississippi State vs. LSU (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU +5, Over 145

LSU +5, Over 145 Arkansas vs. South Carolina (approx. 2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina -6.5, Under 143

South Carolina -6.5, Under 143 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss +5, Over 141

Ole Miss +5, Over 141 Georgia vs. Florida (approx. 8:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -8, Over 155

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: THE PLAYERS Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Celtics (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Thunder (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Georgia 64, Missouri 59.

SEC Baseball: LSU 7, North Dakota State 0 ... Mississippi State 2, New Orleans 1.

NBA: Pistons 113, Raptors 104 ... Magic 114, Nets 106 ... Bulls 132, Pacers 129 ... Nuggets 100, Heat 88 ... Hornets 110, Grizzlies 98 ... Cavaliers 116, Pelicans 95 ... Mavericks 109, Warriors 99 ... Trail Blazers 106, Hawks 102 ... Kings 120, Lakers 107.

NHL: Blues 3, Kings 1 ... Predators 4, Jets 2 ... Oilers 7, Capitals 2 ... Avalanche 4, Canucks 3.