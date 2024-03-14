Coaching Search Profile: Chris Mack

Chris Mack

Age: 54

Current job: Out of coaching

Previous jobs: Head coach, Louisville (2018-22); head coach, Xavier (2009-18); assistant coach at Xavier and Wake Forest

Career head coaching record: 278-133 (.676)

NCAA Tournament appearances: 9

NCAA Tournament record: 11-9

We’ll start the coaching search profiles with the guy who, at least on paper, has easily the best resume of any plausible candidate to be Vanderbilt’s head basketball coach — and it really isn’t even close. Chris Mack was one of a long line of successful Xavier head coaches going all the way back to Pete Gillen in the 1980s. The Cincinnati native played at Xavier, coached high school ball in Cincy for a few years, then got a job on Xavier’s coaching staff. He briefly followed Skip Prosser to Wake Forest, then hopped back to Xavier to be Sean Miller’s top assistant and took over when Miller left for Arizona.

You could argue that Mack took over a turnkey operation, but then nine years is plenty long enough for a mediocre coach to screw up a turnkey operation. Instead, Mack made the NCAA Tournament eight out of nine years, made the Elite Eight in 2017, and got Xavier a #1 seed in 2018.

If the Xavier run were the only thing on Mack’s resume, you would hire him 10 times out of 10. Except... then he took the Louisville job. And after getting robbed of a top-four seed in the 2020 tournament, Mack went a disappointing 13-7 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and got fired midway through a 13-19 season. Now, you could plausibly argue that he was set up to fail at Louisville — which, after all, was undergoing a massive NCAA investigation at the time. You could also point out that one of his own (recently fired) assistant coaches tried to extort him over some super ticky-tack NCAA violations, which led to a six-game suspension to start the 2021-22 season.

That last part is the kind of thing that Vanderbilt typically gives a side-eye to.

Why he’d be a good fit: Because, let’s be honest, Xavier has more in common with Vanderbilt than Louisville does. Louisville is one of a handful of jobs in the country that are best described as a “fishbowl,” where the coach’s every move is watched and fans care as much about the caliber of players you’re recruiting as they do about winning. The history of college basketball is filled with examples of coaches who succeeded at a smaller job by finding a bunch of scrappy dudes with a chip on their shoulder, flopped at a big job when it turned out that that skillset didn’t really translate, then went right back to a lesser light and won again — Shaka Smart is probably the most notable current example of this.

Why it wouldn’t work: Again, see the Louisville tenure. But also, see Tom Crean’s ill-fated tenure at Georgia. Sometimes, the bounceback hire doesn’t work out. It’s hard to explain.

Would he take the job? Mack is currently unemployed, and for connections to Nashville and Vanderbilt, his daughter is going to be a freshman at VU in the fall and a member of the brand-new volleyball program.

Dad and Mom enjoy visiting Nashville! Well deserved Bops! https://t.co/OIc2J8vKZd — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 15, 2023

This is probably as close to a hard yes as it gets.

Overall thoughts: Were I Vanderbilt, I would make this hire and not ask too many questions. But since I’m not Vanderbilt, they’re probably going to get way too hung up on that extortion-over-some-minor-NCAA-violations thing and go in a different direction, thus not following the long tradition of Vanderbilt coaches with Shine-O-Ball-O heads (James Franklin, Kevin Stallings, Clark Lea, Jerry Stackhouse.)