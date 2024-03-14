Report: Stackhouse out

Matt Norlander on CBS Sports reported that, per his sources, Jerry Stackhouse will not return as Vanderbilt’s basketball coach in 2024-25.

Breaking: Vanderbilt is working toward severing its ties with Jerry Stackhouse, sources tell @CBSSports. His firing should be formal soon. The terms of Stackhouse's buyout aren't publicly known but are believed to be north of $15 million. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2024

Vanderbilt’s season ended Wednesday night with a loss to Arkansas in the first round of the SEC Tournament, completing Stackhouse’s fifth season with a 9-23 record and a 4-14 mark in the SEC.

After picking up the pieces from Bryce Drew’s ill-fated tenure, Stackhouse went 11-21 (3-15 SEC) in his first season, then 9-16 (3-13 SEC) in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. Scotty Pippen Jr. pulled the team to an NIT berth in 2022, and a late-season charge had the Commodores threatening to sneak into the 2023 NCAA Tournament, settling for a run to the NIT quarterfinals.

That was the high-water mark of Stackhouse’s five-year tenure on West End. After a tumultuous offseason, an early-season injury to promising sophomore Colin Smith, and a suspension for backup center Lee Dort, Vanderbilt collapsed in 2023-24. The Commodores opened the season with a loss to Presbyterian and that was a sign of things to come. Losses to NC State and Arizona State in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving weekend were bad. but it was really an 18-point loss to Boston College in Memorial Gym that made clear where this was headed. Vanderbilt lost four straight between sleepy wins over Alabama A&M and Dartmouth, then opened SEC play with seven straight losses. The Commodores would pick up wins against Missouri, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Florida down the stretch, but it wasn’t anywhere close to enough to save a dismal season.

Norlander, in a followup tweet, also listed some names that Vanderbilt is looking at for its next head coach: