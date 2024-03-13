Stream of consciousness final thoughts on the 2023-24 basketball season

Time for the annual tradition — and I’d like to not write this on Wednesday night of the SEC Tournament, ever again.

It’s hard to think of a season-opening loss that completely took the air out of the season right away for the basketball program as the Presbyterian loss did. You could try to rationalize it based on Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin not playing, sure. You still shouldn’t be losing to Presbyterian.

The football team, of course, had the Temple game in 2014. The ETSU loss in 2021 was bad, sure, but it’s not like anyone expected that team to be any good.

And, really, things didn’t get any better after the Presbyterian game, either. You could have shown that was a fluke, but then they went out and beat USC Upstate, UNC Greensboro, and Central Arkansas by single digits, then lost to NC State and Arizona State in Vegas and got drilled by Boston College at home. The season was effectively over by the end of November.

And, yes, I’ve been watching the games but mostly checked out since about the Boston College game. I wouldn’t have argued with them if they had fired Stackhouse after that game. We knew then that the season was going in an unacceptable direction.

It’s severely underdiscussed that 13 of the 14 SEC losses were by double digits. Meanwhile, the four wins were by a total of 12 points, a number that’s inflated by a seven-point win over Missouri.

I like Ezra Manjon, but he’s way too limited to be the best player on an SEC team. That was the team’s problem for much of the season until Ven-Allen Lubin hit his stride late in the season.

I’ll grant that Manjon wasn’t intended to be the team’s best player; that was Tyrin Lawrence. Lawrence’s 2023-24 season was disappointing any way you slice it.

Oh, yeah, and Colin Smith got hurt and Lee Dort played in one game before getting suspended for the remainder of the season. That’s not an excuse because (a) maybe your fourth-best player and a backup big being out shouldn’t cause that much of a dropoff and (b) the team didn’t look good before those guys were lost for the season.

Speaking of, remember how excited we were about Stackhouse’s 2022 recruiting class? Was supposed to change the program’s trajectory under Stackhouse. Anyway, two of those guys are already out of the program, two more might be hitting the portal after this season, and Smith will be recovering from a torn Achilles.

I understand we’re in the transfer portal era, blah blah blah. Stackhouse signed 12 high school players from 2020-22 and exactly two of them (Lawrence and Paul Lewis) were playing for Vanderbilt once SEC play hit and I think it’s wildly understated how big of a problem that is for the program. When your entire selling point is player development and 83 percent of your recruits are bailing before their fourth year (and, really, most of those bailed before their second year), it’s going to be a problem.

Meantime, Stackhouse whiffed on two of his three transfer portal additions. Lubin is a good player (and has two years of eligibility left.) Evan Taylor and Tasos Kamateros are not SEC players.

The freshmen, as a whole, weren’t good, but struck me more as a decent group that will need time to develop than a complete disaster. I wouldn’t argue with trying to hang on to four of the five (I’m not going to be a jerk and name the guy who I don’t see as an SEC athlete, but if you read my comments during games you probably know exactly the one and he notably has barely gotten off the bench the last few games.)

Whew, I have no idea what next year is going to look like and it’s very likely that this program, or at least next year’s team, is going to look very different in a few weeks than it does now — for one thing, there could be a new coach (I’m not saying it’s a certainty but people who saw Stackhouse’s postgame press conference said that he came off like a guy who knows he’s done), and it’s likely there will be significant roster turnover. I don’t know who’s going to leave (I mean, Manjon, Kamateros, and Taylor are out of eligibility) but I’m just assuming heavy turnover.

Vanderbilt basketball is in a very dark place right now, even darker than at the end of Bryce Drew’s last season. Fans were mad then and they’re apathetic now and the latter is much more difficult to recover from. Plus, in 2019 we didn’t have to worry about the damn Super League forming.