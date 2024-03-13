 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Anchor Drop, March 13, 2024: The SEC Tournament starts

Oh, look. We’re playing on Wednesday night again.

By Tom Stephenson
Good morning.

The SEC Tournament starts tonight, and hey, look at that, Vanderbilt is playing on Wednesday night again. That’s right: for the seventh time in 12 years, and fifth in the last six, Vanderbilt is one of the four worst teams in the SEC. That’s a good reflection on the absolute state of the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program, and it’s a mystery why Jerry Stackhouse is still the coach.

Anyway, the Commodores open tonight against Arkansas at 6 PM CT on the SEC Network, and unlike Vanderbilt, Arkansas is not used to being here. But Arkansas is here, and Vanderbilt won the two teams’ only meeting this season, the second time in a row they’ve won in Bud Walton Arena. So... oh hell, do we really want this season to go on another day?

The baseball team finished out the pre-conference portion of the schedule with a 13-5 win over Indiana last night. Vanderbilt opens SEC play against Auburn this weekend.

Lacrosse hosts Mercer today at noon CT on ESPN+.

And finally, thankfully Skip Bayless’s Vanderbilt education taught him proper syntax.

