Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Indiana Fightin’ Bobby Knight Rider Cover Band

The Indiana Fightin’ Bobby Knight Rider Cover Band

‘24 Record: 9-6 (0-0 Big 10).

Player to Watch: #5 So. OF Devin “The Tool Man” Taylor (.393/.472/.607 with 1 2B 0 3B 4 HR, and 11 RBI). Any time someone’s hitting near .400 15 games into the year, you take notice. The good news is, if you pitch around him, he’s not going anywhere, as he has 0 SB on the year.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #14 So. RHP Connor “Axel” Foley (1-1; 2.95 ERA; 6.87 K/9). Yeah, I mostly put him here to put that song from Beverly Hills Cop in your mind.

On the Mound (Probably)

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#22 Vanderbilt So. LHP JD “Homer” Thompson (3-0; 2.55 ERA; 11.21 K/9)

vs. #30 Indiana Sr. RHP Seti “Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence” Manase (1-0; 11.57 ERA; 7.72 K/9)

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .343

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .250

3 dh 45 Alan Espinal R .339

4 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .302

5 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .333

6 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .346

7 c 5 Logan Poteet R .250

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R .317

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .286

See you in the comments (if I ever get out of this meeting).