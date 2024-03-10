Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #4: Call For Submissions

The Diamond Dores extended their winning streak to 9 games with a sweep over The Fightin’ Kevins Stallings of Illinois State. All phases of the game went well, but the starting pitchers were the stars of the weekend. Holton went 5 IP scoreless, followed by 8 IP and 1 ER from Cunningham, and then a complete game shutout by Futrell.

We’ll play one more OOC game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday before welcoming the Auburn War Tigers.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.