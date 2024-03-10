WBB Conference Tournament & Sunday Open Thread

As of today Mr. Donuts still has us IN but still very much on the edge of the bubble. Even though we may be eliminated, I’m still getting these open threads up while the women’s conference tournament is going on and offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (2:00PM/ESPN): 2LSU v. 1SOUTH CAROLINA
Game Penises barely kept it alive against That School Out East thanks to the SEC Defensive Player of the Year’s first and what will likely be only ever made three-pointer in her career.
KAMILLA. FREAKING. CARDOSO!!! pic.twitter.com/KxV40Osnhe— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 9, 2024
I had flipped away around when South Carolina was up by 20 points nearing the half, thinking there wasn’t much to see here, but oh was I wrong. As for today’s game, it should be a good one. LSU took undefeated South Carolina to the brink in the regular season and is one of the few teams in the country good enough where I think they could consistently compete with the Gamecocks. One big issue for the Tigahs is that Last-Tear Poa, who started yesterday’s game, left on a stretcher with what is apparently a massive concussion. I hope she’s okay, but even if she is today I don’t think she’ll be playing today. With or without her, the Game Penises are still definitely the better team, so I expect them to take care of business today. If the Tigers do pull it out, then there’s a chance we could end up with two SEC 1-seeds in the national tournament.
This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Most games that could affect us seem played out on the women’s side, so I don’t have any noted today.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship Game (11:00AM/ESPN2): 2UNC Asheville v. 5Longwood
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship Game (1:00PM/CBS Sports): 2Drake v. 1Indiana State
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship Game (1:00PM/ESPN2): 4Austin Peay @ 2Stetson
SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal Game 1 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 4Arkansas State v. 1App State
Semifinal Game 2 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 11Texas State v. 2James Madison
SOCON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal Game 1 (3:00PM/ESPNU): 5Furman v. 1Samford
Semifinal Game 2 (5:30PM/ESPNU): 7ETSU v. 3Chattanooga
COASTAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 7 (11:00AM/FloHoops): 7Monmouth v. 1Charleston
Game 8 (1:30PM/FloHoops): 5Towson v. 4UNC Wilmington
Game 9 (5:00PM/FloHoops): 8Stony Brook v. 2Drexel
Game 10 (7:30PM/FloHoops): 6Delaware v. 3Hofstra
SUMMIT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 4 (6:00PM/Summit League Network): 5NDSU v. 4St. Thomas
Game 5 (8:30PM/Summit League Network): 6Omaha v. 3North Dakota
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 5New Orleans v. 4Southeastern
Game 2 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 6Northwestern State v. 3Texas A&M-Commerce
BIG SKY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 10Sacramento State v. 1Eastern Washington
Game 2 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 8Idaho State v. 2Northern Colorado
PATRIOT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (1:00PM/CBS Sports Network): 6Bucknell @ 1Colgate
Game 2 (3:00PM/CBS Sports Network): 6Lehigh @ 2Boston University
Finally, today is the NCAA Division II selection show at 10:00PM. You can watch it on on NCAA.com.
Loading comments...