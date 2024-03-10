WBB Conference Tournament & Sunday Open Thread

As of today Mr. Donuts still has us IN but still very much on the edge of the bubble. Even though we may be eliminated, I’m still getting these open threads up while the women’s conference tournament is going on and offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.

Game Penises barely kept it alive against That School Out East thanks to the SEC Defensive Player of the Year’s first and what will likely be only ever made three-pointer in her career.

I had flipped away around when South Carolina was up by 20 points nearing the half, thinking there wasn’t much to see here, but oh was I wrong. As for today’s game, it should be a good one. LSU took undefeated South Carolina to the brink in the regular season and is one of the few teams in the country good enough where I think they could consistently compete with the Gamecocks. One big issue for the Tigahs is that Last-Tear Poa, who started yesterday’s game, left on a stretcher with what is apparently a massive concussion. I hope she’s okay, but even if she is today I don’t think she’ll be playing today. With or without her, the Game Penises are still definitely the better team, so I expect them to take care of business today. If the Tigers do pull it out, then there’s a chance we could end up with two SEC 1-seeds in the national tournament.

This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Most games that could affect us seem played out on the women’s side, so I don’t have any noted today.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship Game (11:00AM/ESPN2): 2 UNC Asheville v. 5 Longwood

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship Game (1:00PM/CBS Sports): 2 Drake v. 1 Indiana State

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship Game (1:00PM/ESPN2): 4 Austin Peay @ 2 Stetson

SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Game 1 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 4 Arkansas State v. 1 App State

Semifinal Game 2 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 11 Texas State v. 2 James Madison

SOCON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Game 1 (3:00PM/ESPNU): 5 Furman v. 1 Samford

Semifinal Game 2 (5:30PM/ESPNU): 7 ETSU v. 3 Chattanooga

COASTAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 7 (11:00AM/FloHoops): 7 Monmouth v. 1 Charleston

Game 8 (1:30PM/FloHoops): 5 Towson v. 4 UNC Wilmington

Game 9 (5:00PM/FloHoops): 8 Stony Brook v. 2 Drexel

Game 10 (7:30PM/FloHoops): 6 Delaware v. 3 Hofstra

SUMMIT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (6:00PM/Summit League Network): 5 NDSU v. 4 St. Thomas

Game 5 (8:30PM/Summit League Network): 6 Omaha v. 3 North Dakota

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 5 New Orleans v. 4 Southeastern

Game 2 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 6 Northwestern State v. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce

BIG SKY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 10 Sacramento State v. 1 Eastern Washington

Game 2 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 8 Idaho State v. 2 Northern Colorado

PATRIOT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (1:00PM/CBS Sports Network): 6 Bucknell @ 1 Colgate

Game 2 (3:00PM/CBS Sports Network): 6 Lehigh @ 2 Boston University

Finally, today is the NCAA Division II selection show at 10:00PM. You can watch it on on NCAA.com.