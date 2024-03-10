Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Illinois State Fightin’ Kevins Stallings

How about Bryce Cunningham? In his first two starts, we were all searching for alternatives on the roster. His last two, though? If that’s going to be the version of Bryce Cunningham we get this year, his name should be written in Sharpie on Saturday lineups.

Saturday’s Three Stars:

1. Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham

The Cunningham Clinic



2. The Huevos on Tim Corbin

How many times have we seen the suicide squeeze with runners on 2nd and 3rd—especially with a Flash-type runner on 2nd—result in two runs scored? I love this team when they’re executing Corbs’ Platonic Ideal of baseball.

3. The Unbreakable Face of Calvin Hewett

This after getting beaned in the jaw. It really looked like he would be spitting out teeth. Instead, he stayed in the game. Ridiculous.

On the Mound

Sunday 1:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (1-0; 6.23 ERA; 7.62 K/9)

vs. Stallingses #4 Jr. RHP Tanner “Could I Be Any More Making Leather?” Perry (0-2; 7.56 ERA; 10.80 K/9)

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .328

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .264

3 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .361

4 c 45 Alan Espinal R .357

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .305

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .333

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .318

8 cf 10 Jacob Humphrey R .381

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .308

See you in the comments.