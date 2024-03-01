Friday Open Thread

All right, it’s March 1 and while the Madness has not quite started (gets handed a note by Pinman)... oh, you’re telling me the Division III tournament starts today? WELL YOU’RE GETTING AN OPEN THREAD.
The Division III bracket has first and second rounds on campus sites, there are no seeds, and it’s all very confusing. It does seem like each site has a single stream, though, so for you weirdos who want to watch (a.k.a. our entire readership) here’s the guide to the start time and games at each site:
- 2:15 PM at Catholic: Rowan vs. Carnegie Mellon; Catholic vs. Worcester St.
- 2:30 PM at Oswego St.: DeSales vs. Williams; Oswego St. vs. Babson
- 2:45 PM at Keene St.: Eastern vs. TCNJ; Keene St. vs. Marymount (VA)
- 3:00 PM at Trinity (CT): Virginia Wesleyan vs. Swarthmore; Trinity (CT) vs. Utica
- 3:15 PM at NYU: Tufts vs. Stockton; NYU vs. Husson
- 3:30 PM at Hampden-Sydney: Stevens vs. Farmingdale St., Hampden-Sydney vs. La Roche
- 3:45 PM at Case Western Reserve: Hope vs. Anderson (IN); Case Western Reserve vs. Mary Baldwin
- 4:00 PM at Randolph-Macon: Saint Joseph (CT) vs. Geneva; Randolph-Macon vs. Baruch
- 4:10 PM at Widener: Christopher Newport vs. Hobart; Widener vs. Roger Williams
- 4:20 PM at WashU: Dubuque vs. Illinois College; WashU vs. Wisconsin Lutheran
- 4:30 PM at Guilford: Hood vs. Penn St. Harrisburg; Guilford vs. Berry
- 4:40 PM at Trine: Coe vs. Wabash; Trine vs. Fontbonne
- 4:50 PM at John Carroll: Calvin vs. Elmhurst; John Carroll vs. SUNY New Paltz
- 5:05 PM at Trinity (TX): Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Centenary; Trinity (TX) vs. Texas-Dallas
- 5:20 PM at Wisconsin-Platteville: Loras vs. Gustavus Adolphus; Wisconsin-Platteville vs. Bethany Lutheran
- 5:35 PM at Cal Lutheran: St. Thomas (TX) vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; Cal Lutheran vs. Whitworth
For those of you who are more conventional, there are a few Division I games mostly on ESPN+, though Dayton at Loyola-Chicago on ESPN2 at 8 should be good. The ASUN and Sun Belt, two of the early birds in Champ Week (which starts next week), end their regular seasons tonight.
Ah hell, you’ll all be watching baseball, but we all need something to do after.
Loading comments...