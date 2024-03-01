Friday Open Thread

All right, it’s March 1 and while the Madness has not quite started (gets handed a note by Pinman)... oh, you’re telling me the Division III tournament starts today? WELL YOU’RE GETTING AN OPEN THREAD.

The Division III bracket has first and second rounds on campus sites, there are no seeds, and it’s all very confusing. It does seem like each site has a single stream, though, so for you weirdos who want to watch (a.k.a. our entire readership) here’s the guide to the start time and games at each site:

For those of you who are more conventional, there are a few Division I games mostly on ESPN+, though Dayton at Loyola-Chicago on ESPN2 at 8 should be good. The ASUN and Sun Belt, two of the early birds in Champ Week (which starts next week), end their regular seasons tonight.

Ah hell, you’ll all be watching baseball, but we all need something to do after.