Vanderbilt baseball is playing in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park this weekend, starting with today’s game against Louisiana (also known as UL Lafayette or, if you prefer, Southwestern Louisiana.) Today’s game is as 3 PM CT. The game is being broadcast on the Space City Home Network; there will also be free live streams on the Astros’ website, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Women’s basketball beat Missouri 68-61 last night, their sixth SEC road win this season, a program record. (That mostly just tells me that they’ve won two home games in conference play, which seems bad.) Somehow a team with six SEC road wins is in the First Four Out? Make it make sense.

Both of Vanderbilt’s tennis teams open SEC play this weekend: the women visit Alabama today at 3:00 PM CT, while the men host Kentucky at 1 PM CT.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Flyers at Capitals (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Celtics (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Bulls (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 75, Texas A&M 66 ... Ole Miss 75, Kentucky 45 ... Alabama 76, Florida 73 ... Auburn 77, Mississippi State 60 ... LSU 80, Georgia 54 ... South Carolina 98, Arkansas 61.

SEC Baseball: Mississippi State 12, Mount St. Mary’s 2.

NBA: Bucks 111, Hornets 99 ... Magic 115, Jazz 107 ... Nets 124, Hawks 97 ... Warriors 110, Knicks 99 ... Spurs 132, Thunder 118 ... Suns 110, Rockets 105 ... Nuggets 103, Heat 97 ... Lakers 134, Wizards 131.

NHL: Bruins 5, Golden Knights 4 ... Maple Leafs 4, Coyotes 2 ... Islanders 5, Red Wings 3 ... Sabres 3, Lightning 2 ... Panthers 4, Canadiens 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Blue jackets 2 ... Predators 6, Wild 1 ... Stars 4, Jets 1 ... Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0 ... Kings 5, Canucks 1 ... Kraken 2, Penguins 0 ... Ducks 6, Sharks 4.