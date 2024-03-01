Friday Game Thread: vs. The ULL Ragin’ Cajuns

Before we look into the ULL Raging Acadians, let’s reflect on Jacob “The Humphrey Dance” Humphrey’s first two games batting leadoff since Jack Bulger hurt his hammy:

Tuesday against ISU (W 20-4): 2-2 with a HR, 3B, 3 R, 2 BB, and 4 RBI.

Wednesday against Evansville (W 7-3): 3-5 with 1 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI, and 1 Stolen Base. Oh, and one of those hits was our very favorite thing here at Anchor of Gold:

...and one of those runs was this:

No stopping this guy pic.twitter.com/EhlwJO02bp — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 29, 2024

The Humphrey Dance is a chance to lead the off. Come on, Corbs. Just write his name in Sharpie in the lead off spot (please and thank you). He once got busy in a Burger King bathroom.

Now, onto the preview...

The ULL Ragin Cajuns

‘24 Record: 5-3 (0-0 Sun Belt).

Anyone else wonder why ULL named themselves after James Carville? Just me? Anyway, the Fightin’ Carvilles opened the year with a 2 game to 1 series win over the Wright State Freds, but only took 1 of 2 against Rice. They also have midweek wins over McNeese and Northwestern State. Yeah, that doesn’t tell us much, does it?

Player to Watch: #14 Sr. 1B/DH Trey “Le Démon Blond III” LeFleur (.526/.625/1.053 with 2 2B 1 3B 2 HR and 7 RBI). The Ole Piss transfer used to go both ways, but he’s now exclusively a power bat. There’s no guarantee he will be in the lineup Friday, but if he is, watch out, as he has 5 XBH in 19 AB.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #27 Jr. RHP Matthew “Hammerin’ Matt” Holzhammer (1-0; 1.00 ERA; 1 SV; 14.73 K/9). A veteran relief pitcher with multiple appearances who hasn’t gotten completely shelled? What is this wizardry???

On the Mound

Friday @ 3:05pm CT on Space City Home Network

*No, I don’t know what that channel is, either, but Parlagi assures me it should stream from the Houston Astros Youtube Channel linked here.

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (1-0; 7.88 ERA; 14.63 K/9)

vs. Ragin Cajun #45 Jr. RHP LP “The Ragin Canadian” Langevin (1-0; 2.57 ERA; 15.43 K/9)

It’s 1-0 vs. 1-0 (listen, that’s preferable to listing their respective ERAs) in the Diamond Dores’ first game of the H-Town Space Camp Classic, or whatever they’re calling this thing. While Holton looked rough in his first start, he dominated (save for one shaky inning) against The Zags. He faces a Wabash Valley JC transfer from Quebec City, Quebec making his first start on the year. Though he has yet to start, he has still racked up 7 IP in 3 appearances, so perhaps they were stretching him out earlier in the year. The thing to note is his K numbers are scary right now. Aside from pitching, this dude went from one primarily French speaking North American outpost to the other one. Where’s he going to go next? Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo?

The Lineup

1 rf 10 Jacob Humphrey R .571

2 1b 42 RJ Austin R .359

3 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .286

4 c 45 Alan Espinal R .371

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .368

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .324

7 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .194

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R .316

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .324

See you in the comments (maybe... I mean, this game starts at 3pm on a Friday. We’re all going to be at work for most if not all of it, right?).