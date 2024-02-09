Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost its fifth game in a row — unsurprisingly this time, as the defending national champion LSU left Memorial Gym with an 85-62 win. The Commodores are now 17-7 on the season and need to stop the bleeding at Georgia on Sunday. The Hustler has more, plus a new Memorial Minutes column.

Women’s track and field hosts the Music City Challenge today and tomorrow, with coverage starting on the SEC Network+ at 11 AM CT.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:30 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at 76ers (NBA TV)

9:30 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 85, Arkansas 81 ... South Carolina 83, Missouri 45 ... Alabama 72, Tennessee 56 ... Texas A&M 72, Ole Miss 53 ... Mississippi State 76, Georgia 57.

NBA: Warriors 131, Pacers 109 ... Magic 127, Spurs 111 ... Cavaliers 118, Nets 95 ... Mavericks 122, Knicks 108 ... Bulls 118, Grizzlies 110 ... Timberwolves 129, Bucks 105 ... Suns 129, Jazz 115 ... Nuggets 114, Lakers 106 ... Pistons 128, Trail Blazers 122.

NHL: Bruins 4, Canucks 0 ... Panthers 4, Capitals 2 ... Flames 5, Devils 3 ... Flyers 4, Jets 1 ... Hurricanes 5, Avalanche 2 ... Islanders 6, Lightning 2 ... Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2.