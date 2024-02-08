WBB Game 24: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

|
19-4 (6-3) AP: 13 Coaches: 12 NET: 12
|
February 8, 2024
8:00 PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium
SEC Network | Live Radio Call
|
17-6 (4-5) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 54
I was uncharacteristically slammed these past few days, so I sadly didn’t get to do a deep dive into something bizarre like player minutes and starter height before tonight’s game. Do note that we are, probably for the rest of the season, on the bubble. Every game matters A LOT in our chances at the tournament, including this one. Also, Jordyn Cambridge is on the watch list for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Unlike some awards where everyone gets on the watch list, this one actually seems meaningful at only 15 names. Hoo-rah! Let’s see if she can make a statement tonight against Angel Reese’s LSU. Surely it can’t make me feel any worse than the possibly season-defining collapse we witnessed in the last game.
Loading comments...