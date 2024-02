Last time out, Vanderbilt picked up its first SEC win in a 68-61 victory over Missouri.

Did the Commodores respond with newfound confidence? Lol, no. They lost 109-77 to Kentucky. Worse, the crowd at Memorial Gym seemed to be entirely Kentucky fans.

I'm in 2L and I'm literally the only one in black and gold — Andrew (@andrew_waterss) February 7, 2024

Yeah. The sooner this ends, the better.