Well, Vanderbilt men’s basketball hosts Kentucky tonight at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network, and at least we don’t have to worry about the possibility of going 0-18 in the SEC any more after beating Missouri the last time out. I don’t have any positives about Saturday’s game beyond that, though; it was a poorly-played game that Missouri happened to play even worse than we did.

Women’s basketball dropped its fourth in a row, losing 74-66 to Alabama last night. With LSU up on Saturday, well... things might get worse.

Women’s golf finished the first day of the FAU Paradise Invitational at 1-under par and in fourth place, seven shots behind leader South Florida. The Commodores wrap up the two-day event today.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 122-95-5 ATS, 119-97-4 totals

Ole Miss at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina -4.5, Under 137.5

South Carolina -4.5, Under 137.5 Kentucky at Vanderbilt (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -8.5, Over 152

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Jordan v. South Korea (Paramount+)

6:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Nets (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Suns (TNT)

Scoreboard

NBA: Lakers 124, Hornets 118 ... Cavaliers 136, Kings 110 ... Mavericks 118, 76ers 102 ... Clippers 149, Hawks 144 ... Warriors 109, Nets 98 ... Pelicans 138, Raptors 100.

NHL: Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 2 ... Rangers 2, Avalanche 1.