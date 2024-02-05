Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts Alabama tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores come in with a 17-5 record, but on a three-game losing streak after road losses at Tennessee and South Carolina and a home loss to Ole Miss on Thursday.

Women’s golf opens its spring season at the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, an event they won by 25 strokes last season. The Commodores tee off at 7 AM CT.

Men’s tennis swept Belmont and Butler yesterday.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Nets (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Georgia 72, Kentucky 65 ... Tennessee 80, Missouri 69 ... South Carolina 85, Ole Miss 56 ... LSU 106, Florida 66 ... Mississippi State 74, Texas A&M 63 ... Arkansas 74, Auburn 72.

NBA: Magic 111, Pistons 99 ... Suns 140, Wizards 112 ... Celtics 131, Grizzlies 91 ... Pacers 115, Hornets 99 ... Clippers 103, Heat 95 ... Timberwolves 111, Rockets 90 ... Thunder 135, Raptors 127 ... Jazz 123, Bucks 108 ... Nuggets 112, Trail Blazers 103.