Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt Missouri Four Factors Vanderbilt Missouri eFG% 44.17% 43.22% OR% 43.24% 27.78% TO% 14.52% 11.29% FT Rate 33.33% 18.64%

I didn’t think Vanderbilt played particularly well on Saturday — the Commodores fell behind 20-9 six minutes into the game and Missouri’s points were mostly coming close to the basket, and mostly from Noah Carter.

But then, sometimes you run into this.

I have never seen a less athletic looking SEC team — Patrick Sawyer (@PatrickS615) February 3, 2024

One of the hallmarks of the Transfer Portal Era is power-conference coaches raiding the rosters of mid-majors because the power conference coach can’t develop talent (or doesn’t want it clogging up a roster spot for a couple of years while it develops.) But sometimes, as it turns out, those guys should be playing at Eastern Kentucky and Cleveland State.

As far as the actual game goes, Vanderbilt didn’t shoot well, but well enough to win on a day when they were playing another bad team. They managed to get enough extra possessions from offensive rebounds to overcome a 5-of-22 performance from three-point range. This team continues to make C.M. Newton roll over in his grave. I still think this experiment should end. The team won’t go 0-18 in the SEC, but nothing has changed otherwise.

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Isaiah West 20 4 6 4 5 0 0 1 2 3 12 3 1 0 1 1 11.9 15.90 0.80 Tyrin Lawrence 34 6 12 0 4 2 3 2 6 8 14 2 1 0 0 1 11.7 15.63 0.46 Ezra Manjon 28 5 13 0 2 7 8 0 0 0 17 3 4 2 0 0 9.1 12.16 0.43 Evan Taylor 30 4 12 1 4 0 0 4 7 11 9 0 0 0 0 1 8.1 10.82 0.36 Ven-Allen Lubin 31 4 10 0 2 4 5 4 4 8 12 2 0 3 1 0 7.1 9.49 0.31 JaQualon Roberts 10 0 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 3.4 4.54 0.45 Paul Lewis 21 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 1 2.6 3.47 0.17 Jason Rivera-Torres 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 -0.94 -0.19 Graham Calton 3 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.8 -1.07 -0.36 Jordan Williams 18 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 1 0 2 0 0 -1.5 -2.00 -0.11

This has to be the first time Isaiah West was the team’s best player in a game; in fact, he’d made four threes all season prior to making four on Saturday.

Nobody really stood out as having a great game, but Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon, Evan Taylor, and Ven-Allen Lubin were all solid (along with West, who really just hit four threes and that was enough to give him the top Game Score), but that was enough to win against a bad team. It is what it is.

That said, three negative Game Scores here. One was from Jason Rivera-Torres, who was apparently dealing the flu and didn’t get off the bench until midway through the second half (and probably should have stayed there.) The other two were from Graham Calton and Jordan Williams, walk-ons who played real minutes. Remember when Stackhouse said that he was going to tighten the rotation this season?

Seriously, though: Malik Presley and Tasos Kamateros haven’t been good lately, but they’ve got to be better than this, right?

What’s Next

Now that 0-18 is off the table, Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. Kentucky lost a pair of home games to Florida and Tennessee this week.