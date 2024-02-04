Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, the men’s basketball team won’t go 0-18 in the SEC after beating Missouri 68-61 on Saturday. This mostly just functions to highlight how ridiculously bad it was for the 2018-19 team to go winless; there’s a reason that’s the only SEC team to ever do it over an 18-game schedule.

Women’s tennis won its first home match of the spring, 4-0 over Memphis on Saturday. Men’s tennis has a doubleheader today starting at 11 AM against Belmont, followed by a 4:30 matchup with Butler.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NFL: Pro Bowl (ABC/ESPN)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach, Final Round (CBS)

2:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Wizards (NBA TV)

5:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Heat (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NBA: Trail Blazers at Nuggets (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: LSU 95, Arkansas 74 ... South Carolina 72, Georgia 62 ... Texas A&M 67, Florida 66 ... Auburn 91, Ole Miss 77 ... Alabama 99, Mississippi State 67 ... Tennessee 103, Kentucky 92.

NBA: Nets 136, 76ers 121 ... Hawks 141, Warriors 134 ... Kings 123, Bulls 115 ... Lakers 113, Knicks 105 ... Bucks 129, Mavericks 117 ... Cavaliers 117, Spurs 101.

AFC Asian Cup: Iran 2-1 Japan ... Qatar 2-1 Uzbekistan.

Africa Cup of Nations: Mali 1-2 Ivory Coast ... Cape Verde 0-1 South Africa.