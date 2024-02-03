Good morning.

And here’s where we get from the tantrum that Tennessee threw this week about getting investigated for breaking rules. The unholy alliance is here, and I don’t know anything about what this joint advisory committee between the SEC and Big Ten is going to fart out, but I’m pretty sure I’m not going to like it.

NEWS | @SEC and @bigten announce the formation of a joint advisory group of university presidents, chancellors, and ADs to address significant challenges facing college athletics and opportunities for the betterment of the student-athlete experience. https://t.co/HwTkSeZcux — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 2, 2024

All right, so let’s be real, this is what I see when I see the SEC and Big Ten complaining about the challenges facing college athletics.

Yeah. Pretty much. The SEC and Big Ten have been engaged in a pissing match for at least a decade, with both conferences expanding and killing off the old Big East and the Pac-12 in the process, because television revenue or something.

Because, really, do we even want to be a part of this, or do we want to be part of the fun league with Memphis and Tulane? I’m being honest, when Tennessee fans say things like this:

Vandy’s rooting for the ncaa because they know that once it’s gone so is revenue sharing. — Seth (@swingervol) January 31, 2024

I’m just at a point where I want this to happen, because I’m not particularly interested in what college football is becoming.

(And now, to kill off the NCAA Tournament and have a Power 2 circle jerk. It sure feels like the “everybody outside the Power 2” portion of college sports is going to be the fun place to be.)

Anyway, the men’s basketball team hosts Missouri today at 2:30 PM CT on the SEC Network and the good news is, one of these teams will be getting its first SEC win! Women’s tennis also has its first home match of the spring season against Memphis at 11 AM CT.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 119-91-5 ATS, 114-95-4 totals

Arkansas at LSU (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas +6, Over 152

Arkansas +6, Over 152 South Carolina at Georgia (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia -1, Under 139.5

Georgia -1, Under 139.5 Missouri at Vanderbilt (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri -1, Under 140

Missouri -1, Under 140 Florida at Texas A&M (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida +3.5, Over 153.5

Florida +3.5, Over 153.5 Auburn at Ole Miss (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -3.5, Over 148.5

Auburn -3.5, Over 148.5 Mississippi State at Alabama (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -9, Under 156.5

Alabama -9, Under 156.5 Tennessee at Kentucky (7:30 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky +1.5, Over 159

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:30 AM: AFC Asian Cup: Qatar v. Uzbekistan (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Mali v. Ivory Coast (beIN Sports)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NHL: All-Star Game (ABC)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde v. South Africa (beIN Sports)

7:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Knicks (ABC)

Scoreboard

NBA: Clippers 136, Pistons 125 ... Heat 110, Wizards 102 ... Hawks 129, Suns 120 ... Kings 133, Pacers 122 ... Rockets 135, Raptors 106 ... Warriors 121, Grizzlies 101 ... Magic 108, Timberwolves 106 ... Thunder 126, Hornets 106 ... Pelicans 114, Spurs 113 ... Nuggets 120, Trail Blazers 108.

AFC Asian Cup: Tajikistan 0-1 Jordan ... Australia 1-2 South Korea.

Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Angola ... DR Congo 3-1 Guinea.