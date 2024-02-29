Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #2: Answers to Your Questions

*Quick note: All of these questions were asked in the interval between us blowing the sweep on Sunday against Gonzaga and us kicking the ever-loving tar out of a really good Indiana State team on Tuesday. My answers may or may not reflect the knowledge of Tuesday’s game, depending on how much of a dick I want to be.

**Additional note: I wrote this partially during Wednesday morning, and partially during the first three innings of the Evansville game. My answers will not reflect what happened in Wednesday’s game.

Onto the questions...

Question from Jessecuster44:

Sweet Fancy Moses, why can’t the upperclassmen in the bullpen get anyone out?

Yeah, here are the upperclassmen in the pen thus far (I’ll limit this to non-freshmen who have not yet made one start):

Sr. RHP Sam Hliboki (0-0, 11.57 ERA, 3 appearances, 4 & 2/3 IP, 0 Saves)

Jr. LHP Ryan Ginther (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 appearances, 2 IP, 1 Save)

Jr. (Transfer) RHP Sawyer Hanks (0-0, 54.00 ERA, 2 appearances, 1 IP, 0 Saves)

So. (Transfer) LHP Levi Huesman (1-0, 10.80 ERA, 1 appearances, 1 & 2/3 IP, 0 Saves)

Of course, when Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter piggy-backed Carter Holton, he was lights out (and was shaky as a starter). Further, Andrew “The Duke” Dutkanych has been dominant both in and out of the pen (6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 10 K). It would not shock me if he is either turned into the Saturday starter (perhaps even this weekend) or the closer. If the former happens, Bryce Cunningham would either piggy-back The Duke (or vice versa), or could be used as a late inning fireman.

Yeah, it’s a problem. Hliboki looks like he might just be toast—remember, not everyone can come back from severe arm injuries. Ginther has been fine. Huesman could stand to get more innings, so we can see what we’ve got in him (I’m not ready to make any definitive statements after 5 outs). The real letdown has been the transfer from Air Force, Sawyer Hanks. He was supposed to be our Nick Maldonado replacement, and early returns are not looking good. Not remotely ready to give up on him, but yeah, he’s been shelled early.

On the flip side, we have had some pretty good appearances out of freshmen in the pen—especially McElvain, Kranzler, and The Miller Green Preservation Society. Each are tied for the team lead in appearances with 3.

Question from Thebullypuli:

How long will it take Corbin to realize a bunch of underclassmen should be playing a lot more? Like pitching and fielding?

I’m glad you put it in terms of pitching and fielding. The hitting should sort itself out (it’s kind of hard to not figure out who should be in the lineup by the time SEC play comes around—provided you give everyone who has earned an opportunity in practice sufficient ABs to make a determination). The pitching, too, should sort itself out. Notably, Corbs has actually been leaning on three freshman arms in the pen (see above).

To me, the most obvious change has to be making Andrew “The Duke” Dutkanych the Saturday starter. I love the Friday All-Carter Piggy-Back Tandem of Carter Holton and Greysen Carter. Ideally (like this past Friday), they dominate, sure up the first win of the series, and save the pen for the rest of the weekend. Devin Futrell has been great on Sundays, as well.

Bryce Cunningham, though? Yeah, like Patrick Reilly before him, he’s got a big arm, but it’s time to admit he’s a reliever. He could be a damned good reliever, of course, but he doesn’t have the “It Factor,” nor the pitching arsenal, of The Duke. Cunningham could be a max effort two pitch pitcher and that would be good enough to close games down. That cannot, however, get you two or three times through a lineup. He’s made two starts, only lasted 7 total innings, and has a 5.14 ERA. I’d like to see what The Duke can do on Saturdays. I think he’s earned it with his performance thus far.

The fielding is just batshit nuts at this point. Jonathan Vastine, in particular, has not played up to his ability in the field. And yet... he’s our best defensive shortstop (if and when he does stop making boneheaded plays). I’d let him work through that. I honestly think the infield defense should just work itself out.

Corbs has seemingly figured out that the delta between Alan Espinal and Jack Bulger behind the plate is massive.

The outfield, however, is a work in progress. I’d like to see us go with an all-defensive outfield trio of Cal Hewett in CF, with RJ Austin and The Humphrey Dance on the corners. That would give us enough speed to solve the issues we’ve had out there with The Bulge and LaNeve flanking Austin earlier in the year. I’ll even settle for Humphrey in CF with Austin and one of those two veterans (LaNeve and The Bulge) platooning once Jack’s hammy is healthy again. Either way, I’m not sure anyone who’s seen the beginning part of the year—and especially last night as a lead-off hitter—who doesn’t think The Humphrey Dance needs to start.

The dude went 2-2 with a HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 3 R, and 2 BB last night in his first night as the leadoff hitter. I mean, come on. On top of that, he’s an EBJ-style weapon on the base paths. He’s 5-5 in steals, and has only received two starts on the year. Let us have this one, Corbs. Please and thank you.

Question from Dore31:

This feels like a team that will be a 2-seed and not make it out of the regionals. Spot on or too soon to tell?

Extremely too soon to tell. Yesterday’s team looked like a CWS winner. In the games the defense and bullpen has blown (largely in one big inning), we’ve looked like a team destined to lose in, say, Georgia Tech’s region. In short, we’re exactly what I thought we would be in the beginning of the year. A team that can win it all if everything comes together during SEC play, but a team just flawed enough that I don’t expect everything to come together. I’ll still be pissed if we’re not a #1 seed in the tourney, though I do not expect us to realistically compete for a National Seed.

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

What do you see as an ideal lineup for this year? (If you want you can have one for a lefty starter and one for a righty) Consider balancing offensive potential while keeping in mind that Corbin always says defense gets you on the field while offense keeps you there.

First of all, this conversation begins and ends with the leadoff hitter. It needs to be UMass-Lowell transfer Jacob “The Humphrey Dance” Humphrey, and not only because we signed him to be an EBJ replacement on the base paths. While I expect he may have to adjust to the pure velo of SEC pitching, he has fast hands and a strong hit tool, so I expect him to be able to make the adjustment. Beyond that, we need to find a way to get both Cam Kozeal and Braden Holcomb into the lineup, while also finding ABs for Lil’ Maldo. This will not be easy. Here’s my first stab at what I might write on the lineup card after the first two weeks of the season:

RF Jacob “The Humphrey Dance” Humphrey (.556/.667/.1.222) R/R 2B Jayden “All-SoCon” Davis (.382/.462/.647) R/R DH Camden “Yards” Kozeal (.267/.371/.367) L/R CF RJ “Stone Cold RJ” Austin (.324/.419/.441) R/R SS Jonathan “He Don’t Use Jelly” Vastine (.323/.405/.613) L/R C Alan “Espy” Espinal (.375/.475/.469) R/R LF Troy “Troy Boy” LaNeve (.333/.400/.567) L/R 1B Chris “Lil’ Maldo” Maldonado (.154/.450/.154) R/R 3B Davis “Diaz de los Muertos” Diaz (.222/.371/.370) R/R

Yeah, I really wanted to get Holcomb in the lineup, but Maldo is likely the superior defensive first baseman and we have to trust his freshman year track record over the first 9 games of this season, offensively. Basically, only one of them can get in this lineup, so I would ride the hot hand. Considered playing Kozeal in LF and using Holcomb as the DH (really wanted to do that, too), but seeing as Corbs has not put Kozeal there yet, he might not be the best option out there defensively.

So yeah, the most important thing was to lead The Humphrey Dance off and put an old school contact hitter who has just perfect 2 hole hitter skills like Jayden Davis in the 2 hole. From there, I’m open to debate. Seeing as we’re so RHH heavy, I could see the logic behind moving one of the three LHH down lower in the lineup, but it’s more important to protect against L/L matchups than R/R matchups late in the game, as RHH are used to facing RHP. So yeah... I kept moving this around so damned much that I think I’d be like Corbs and tweak based on feel on a game per game basis.

Question from WestEndMayhem:

I’m a very casual fan of baseball, why does it feel as if a consistent offense has eluded us the past few years? Is that just the sport?

The phrase “has eluded us,” combined with the whole CEO Harvey nonsense (specifically the phrase “tact and decorum escape you”), just has me playing that SNL SportsCenter bit with Ray Romano as a first time anchor over and over in my head. I know it’s not the exact wording, but yeah, this is where my head’s at:

Chet Harper: Alright, I’ll go, I’ll go, I’ll go! But let me just say one thing: I’ve always wanted to be a sportcaster. Your clever metaphors and catchphrases escape me. Like a fat girl waving her trophy from the smell contest. But I want you to listen here! I’m not giving up! Alright?

Onto my actual answer: Yeah, that’s just baseball. Sometimes you can’t string two hits together, and sometimes you straight up lay a 20 spot on a team that was in the Super Regionals last year on a Tuesday afternoon that Andrew VU ‘04 forgot was actually a Tuesday, and didn’t put up the game thread until the 4th inning.

Let me provide a little context of where this 2024 Diamond Dore team’s offense ranks in comparison to the rest of the SEC (click here to explore said team stats):

Batting Average: 5th (.320)

Slugging: 9th (.508)

On Base Percentage: 8th (.424)

Runs: Tied for 6th with the War Tigers (81)

Hits: 2nd (Tied with aTm)

2B: 1st (26)

HR: 11th (9)

I’m going to stop doing this now, but yeah, we’re a middle of the road SEC offense so far. We have a lot of hits—mostly singles and doubles—but aren’t hitting it over the fence with the frequency of an average SEC clurb. In other words, exactly what we expected coming into the year. Generally speaking, singles and doubles type offenses are usually more consistent than the three true outcomes power-based offenses, but perhaps that’s no longer the case in this era of baseball? I honestly couldn’t tell you.

Question from Gawquon:

Asking for a friend, what is a balk?

LMGTFY.

The Sporting News did an in-depth explainer on both the MLB and NCAA rules for balking. Read that.

College baseball balk rule The NCAA’s rules on what a balk (or isn’t) is largely the same as MLB’s rules. Here’s what NCAA says about balks: a. While touching the pitcher’s plate, any feinting motion without completing the throw toward the batter or toward first or third base. b. When, before throwing to any base from a pitching position, the pitcher feints a throw to a base and, without breaking contact with the pitching plate, throws to another base; c. While in a pitching position, throw to any base in an attempt to retire a runner without first stepping directly toward such base; or throw or feint a throw toward any base when it is not an attempt to retire a runner or prevent the runner from advancing; d. Making an illegal pitch, such as a quick pitch; e. Unnecessarily delaying the game; f. While not in possession of the ball, the pitcher stands with either foot or both feet on any part of the dirt area (circle) of the mound during a hidden-ball play attempt; g. Failing to throw to the batter immediately after making any motion with any part of the body such as the pitcher habitually uses in the delivery; h. The pitcher takes either hand off the ball after having taken a stretch or set position unless making a pitch or throwing to any base; i. The pitcher pitches while the catcher is not in the catcher’s box. The catcher must have at least one foot within the catcher’s box until the pitcher begins the pitching motion; j. The pitcher delivers the pitch from the set position without coming to a complete and discernible stop, or the pitcher comes to more than one stop from the set position; l. From the set position, if the entire free foot or any part of the stride leg breaks the plane of the back edge of the pitcher’s plate and the pitcher does not throw or feint a motion to second base or pitch to home plate; m. When the pitcher makes a natural pitching motion while not touching the pitcher’s plate.

Of course, that said, I haven’t been able to make heads or tails over what these umps are calling early this year. I caught multiple balks in the first two weeks that were not called, and my only recourse was to scream into a pillow. I should probably start selling my Screaming Pillows (tm), honestly.

Question from PhilipVU94:

From my very macro-level view, looks like VU won the FAU series by over 3 runs per game, “lost” a couple of midweek games by 0.5 r/g average, and won the Gonzaga series by another 3+ r/g. (Admittedly, as a casual CBB fan I have no idea what to make of midweek games, besides knowing that your goal is not to get to the 4th spot in your rotation come June.) I know the opponents weren’t great but that seems like a healthy run margin. With 12 weeks to go in the season, can you convince me it’s not just a question of straightening out their luck so all the good performances don’t happen in the same game? Bonus question: Anyone have time to calculate the Pythagorean record after 8 games?

Seeing as I was so busy yesterday, I forgot to put the game thread up until the 4th inning, someone else in the comments is your best bet w/r/t your bonus question.

As for the overall question, you’re going to make me use my judgment against your math-based nerdery, aren’t you? Fine.

We’ve jumped out to many early, huge leads that a good team should never lose. Some unexpected defensive miscues and terrible relief pitching by upperclassmen in the pen—usually in just one inning—have caused our 3 losses. Realistically, we should be 8-1 or 7-2 right now, but are 6-3.

Question from Bob_Larsen_Erie:

Why is Tim Corbin not in the 3rd base coaches box this year? He’s always been there.

The party line is he wants to be in the dugout to be able to manage the players’ emotional states better. I think it’s a fine decision, as unless a 3rd base coach makes egregiously bad reads, it probably doesn’t matter who’s out there. I suspect it’s also partially because after a certain age, sitting is preferable to standing.

Question from Smyrnadore:

Given we are now struggling in sports where we used to perform well above average (bowling, baseball), what is the perceived (or actual) negative effect of the stupid Coral V logo on baseball? Seriously, you don’t have to answer this, I just wanted to remind everyone I firmly believe most of our troubles in baseball can be traced back to the unveiling of this horrible, putrid abomination of a replacement for the Star V (may it rest in peace). I really do hate the new logo!

This has been your weekly Logo rant question. It appears required by law at this point.