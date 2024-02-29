WBB Game 29: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

We won! Which must mean we... move out of the tournament bubble? One spot below Auburn, who we beat, and three spots below Texas A&M, who we beat, both of whom we have a better record than and are likely to place above in the conference? Now, I know bracketology is not everything, and I know that NET plays a huge role in that and that our NET is somehow worse than both of these teams’ NET, but we beat them head-to-head. Now, I understand that Auburn does not rank above LSU in something like bracketology because LSU is a much better team that got upset. But Auburn is not better than we are, and even if they are, this Charlie Creme guy thinks they are one spot better than we are. BUT WE BEAT THEM. So if you are stacking teams and have us next to them, then yeah, I think we should get the edge. Why play the games if they don’t matter, you know?

Anyways, there’s nothing we can do now except win games. Tonight, that means avenging our very disappointing loss against Missouri from earlier in the season. This is far and away our worst loss of the season in terms of opponent NET and RPI: Missouri’s NET of 80 is nearly double that of our second-worst loss to Ole Miss, whose NET is a respectable 43. Since NET is the only thing that matters, well, let’s beat Missouri like we should have the first time when we were up by 8 going into the 4th. It still haunts me, and I suspect it still haunts the team, too.

Finally, since we are closing in on the conference tournament, I thought I would make a little chart of results to watch as far as our seeding goes. The good news is we are finishing the season against the two worst teams in the SEC, Missouri and Georgia, which hopefully means we should be able to win out, but more importantly it also made the chart below simpler to make.

VANDERBILT Win both Win one; Lose one Lose both ALABAMA Win at least one Lose both XXX MISSISSIPPI STATE XXX Win both Lose at least one Win at least one Lose both TEXAS A&M XXX Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one AUBURN XXX Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one ARKANSAS XXX Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one Win both Lose at least one RESULTS SIXTH SEED FIFTH SEED SEVENTH SEED SIXTH SEED TENTH SEED NINTH SEED EIGHTH SEED NINTH SEED EIGHTH SEED SEVENTH SEED NINTH SEED EIGHTH SEED SEVENTH SEED EIGHTH SEED SEVENTH SEED SIXTH SEED

So yeah, if we are holding out hopes for the fifth seed, then Alabama-Florida is a big one. Otherwise, Mississippi State-Auburn has the biggest implications tonight for our conference seeding (and theoretically also our position on the bubble, if you make the hilarious assumption that wins and losses matter for something like that). I’ll keep an eye on those games while we’re playing. If we win, we are guaranteed at least the seventh seed. If we lose, well you can look at the right 4/5ths of the chart and tell me what you think. Worth noting is that Arkansas is playing South Carolina tonight, so I really only included them because, well, the game is at Bud Walton so literally anything could happen with the refs on the Razorbacks’ side. Probably safe to assume the ninth seed is our floor, though. Either way, winning is good. So let’s do that.