Wednesday Game Thread: vs. The Evansville Purple Aces

No time for a full run-down on the Evansville Purple Aces, but note that they are 4-3 on the year with a series victory over The Oral Roberts Fightin’ Anal Richards. The also lost a series to the University of New Orleans Privateers, so yeah... baseball.

Oh, and here’s a little pre-game video of last night’s complete and utter destruction of the Indiana State Fightin’ Larry Birds:

Double-digit night for the Dores.



20 R | 17 H | 3 HR | 1 3B | 2 2B pic.twitter.com/HO3h1B6lx0 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 28, 2024

On the Mound

Wednesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #89 Fr. LHP Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain (0-1; 5.79 ERA; 15.43 K/9)

vs. Evansville #17 RS Sr. RHP Shane “Sexual” Harris (1-1; 13.50 ERA; 10.8 K/9)

Hold onto your butts, Corbs just started the guy I expect to be our Friday Night Ace in ‘25 and ‘26. Will he be given the Walker Buehler freshman mid-week role, or is this a Johnny Wholestaff game? If he goes for more than 3 IP, Corbs is trying to stretch him out before SEC play. Again, your butts. Hold onto them.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.