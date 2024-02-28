Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

So! Vanderbilt men’s basketball won a game last night, 85-82 at Arkansas — only the fourth time they’ve ever beaten the Razorbacks in Fayetteville (though oddly, two of those have been the last two times they’ve been to Bud Walton Arena.) Basically, Vanderbilt built a 16-point lead in the second half and then held on for dear life. A win’s a win, I guess.

Anyway, Ven-Allen Lubin had 19 points and 12 boards and I’d really like to have him back next season regardless of who the coach is. Ezra Manjon is unfortunately out of eligibility. Tyrin Lawrence had 21 points but that ship unfortunately has probably already sailed. The rest of the team... uh, is why this team is 8-20.

Baseball beat Indiana State 20-4, an impressive result against a team that hosted a regional last season. Today: Dayton at 4:30 at the Hawk, live on the SEC Network+. Perhaps Andrew will have the game thread up in time?

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-2 ATS, 1-2 totals; Season to date: 139-113-5 ATS, 136-115-4 totals

Missouri at Florida (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -13, Over 154

Auburn at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Auburn +6.5, Under 151.5

South Carolina at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +5, Under 135

Alabama at Ole Miss (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama -5.5, Over 166

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Pacers (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NHL: Blues at Oilers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Clippers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Kentucky 91, Mississippi State 89 ... LSU 67, Georgia 66.

SEC Baseball: Georgia 4, Presbyterian 3 ... Kentucky 5, Western Kentucky 0 ... South Carolina 7, Gardner-Webb 1 ... Mississippi State 19, Jackson State 6 ... Arkansas 21, Grambling 1 ... Tennessee 7, High Point 4 ... Ole Miss 12, Little Rock 6 ... SE Missouri 8, Missouri 3 ... Stetson 7, Florida 4 ... Texas A&M 13, Lamar 2 ... Alabama 9, UAB 7 ... Auburn 12, Samford 3.

NBA: Cavaliers 121, Mavericks 119 ... Magic 108, Nets 81 ... Warriors 123, Wizards 112 ... Hawks 124, Jazz 97 ... Celtics 117, 76ers 99 ... Pelicans 115, Knicks 92 ... Timberwolves 114, Spurs 105 ... Pistons 105, Bulls 95 ... Bucks 123, Hornets 85 ... Thunder 112, Rockets 95 ... Heat 106, Trail Blazers 96.

NHL: Golden Knights 6, Maple Leafs 2 ... Canadiens 4, Coyotes 2 ... Red Wings 8, Capitals 3 ... Panthers 3, Sabres 2 ... Flyers 6, Lightning 2 ... Predators 4, Senators 1 ... Hurricanes 3, Wild 2 ... Jets 4, Blues 2 ... Flames 4, Kings 2 ... Avalanche 5, Stars 1 ... Penguins 4, Canucks 3 ... Devils 7, Sharks 2.